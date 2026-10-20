'Don't Worry, This Is Mahatma Gandhi's Country': RJD MP Manoj Jha Hits Back At 'Dismantle' India Remarks

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 20 (IANS) Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Rajya Sabha MP, Manoj Kumar Jha, on Tuesday responded to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat's remarks on the challenges facing India, by invoking Mahatma Gandhi's legacy of non-violent resistance and civil disobedience.

“Mohan Bhagwat should not be worried at all. This is Mahatma Gandhi's country. Perhaps you people do not believe that, but I know it, because your ideology stands against Gandhi ji,” Jha told IANS.

Emphasising Mahatma Gandhi's influence on India's political and democratic traditions, Jha cited the freedom struggle's landmark campaigns as models for challenging those in power.

“Don't, worry, this is Mahatma Gandhi's country. France does not have Gandhi ji, Albania does not have Gandhi ji, but we have Bapu. Mahatma Gandhi's Non-Cooperation Movement is our model, Gandhi ji's Civil Disobedience Movement is our model, and Gandhi ji's Quit India Movement is our model,” he said.

Jha asserted that opposition to authoritarianism would continue to draw inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi's principles and methods of resistance.

“We will continue to challenge the authoritarianism of those in power on the basis of our ideals,” he added.

The RJD MP's response came after Mohan Bhagwat said India was facing challenges from forces opposed to established institutions, cultural values and social order.

Bhagwat asserted that attempts to“dismantle” India would not succeed and said a change in government would not necessarily resolve the country's problems.

Referring to developments in countries including France, Albania, Bangladesh and Nepal, the RSS chief said societies across the world were confronting challenges from forces seeking to undermine order, culture and human values.

“A storm has blown in from the West that opposes every form of order, propriety, auspiciousness, culture and human values, seeking to destroy, corrupt and ruin them. Even developed nations are affected by it,” Bhagwat said.

He also stressed that India, as a vast and developing society, continued to face multiple challenges. However, he cautioned that the actions of protesters, law enforcement authorities and political leaders should not create hatred, bitterness or divisions within society.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP, Arvind Sawant, also responded to Bhagwat's remarks, extending greetings on the occasion of Dussehra before questioning the state of the economy and the government's policies.

He urged Bhagwat to reflect on the situation in the country and the conduct of those sharing the stage with him.

“My request to Bhagwat Ji is to reflect deeply within himself. When you give advice, look at those sitting on the stage. The nation is being sold out, isn't that a fact? Public sector enterprises are being privatised, isn't that true? The number of unemployed people is constantly rising,” Sawant said.