CNTXT AI Surpasses AED 1 Billion In Committed Revenue And Expands Operations To The U.S
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Global Demand for CNTXT AI's Data Products, Arabic Language Models and Robotics Training, Led by U.S. Technology Companies, Drives Revenue Growth and the Opening of the Company's First U.S. Office Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn Founder Mohammad Abu Sheikh, 25, a Serial Entrepreneur, Built a Data Powerhouse that Fuels Some of the World's Leading AI Abu Dhabi, UAE; October 20, 2026 – CNTXT AI, a UAE-based data and AI company, today announced it has reached more than 1.1 billion AED (300M USD) in committed revenue, most of it from U.S. hyperscalers, AI developers and large enterprises, and has expanded operations to the United States with its first office in the San Francisco Bay area. Founded in 2024, CNTXT AI spent two years developing its Arabic-first AI models, building its data operations, and supporting regional deployments. In June 2026, the company raised a $60 million Series A, acquired Actualize, an enterprise AI company building dialect-aware Arabic voice agents, and launched three commercial offerings. CNTXT AI currently supports more than 250 government and enterprise customers across three core areas:
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Data Products: CNTXT AI supplies the data that hyperscalers, foundation model developers, and enterprise AI teams train and evaluate on: sourcing, multimodal annotation, expert RLHF, model evaluation and red teaming. It specializes in hard-to-source data: scientific, technical, industrial and physical-world, where accuracy and context decide whether a model works. All of it runs on CNTXT AI's own platform, with automated pipelines, quality controls and model-assisted pre-annotation, so the work moves fast without losing accuracy, and domain experts on every judgement call. Its Arabic and MENA data helps global AI leaders build models that work in underrepresented languages and real-world settings.
AI Models: The best known is Munsit, the most accurate Arabic voice AI, ranking #1 on Hugging Face's Arabic speech model leaderboard. Its speech-to-text and text-to-speech models are trained on more than 110,000 hours of authentic Arabic-language audio across more than 25 dialects. Munsit has more than 300,000 users, and U.S.-based companies using it include Boston AI, SPSoft and Clarity. They use it to serve Arabic-speaking customers in products built in English, across customer service, voice agents, and transcription.
Physical AI Training: CNTXT AI has dedicated robotics training facilities and a robust data collection network for Physical AI model training, capturing real-world data across more than 300 use cases. It continuously generates training data daily from diverse real-world environments, with consent and chain-of-custody documentation to meet rigorous privacy standards. CNTXT AI has also filed a U.S. patent application for its approach to prevent“diversity collapse,” where robots successfully copy a single training demonstration but fail when actual real-world conditions vary.
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