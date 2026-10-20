CNTXT AI Surpasses AED 1 Billion In Committed Revenue And Expands Operations To The U.S

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Global Demand for CNTXT AI's Data Products, Arabic Language Models and Robotics Training, Led by U.S. Technology Companies, Drives Revenue Growth and the Opening of the Company's First U.S. Office Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Founder Mohammad Abu Sheikh, 25, a Serial Entrepreneur, Built a Data Powerhouse that Fuels Some of the World's Leading AI

– CNTXT AI, a UAE-based data and AI company, today announced it has reached more than 1.1 billion AED (300M USD) in committed revenue, most of it from U.S. hyperscalers, AI developers and large enterprises, and has expanded operations to the United States with its first office in the San Francisco Bay area.

Data Products: CNTXT AI supplies the data that hyperscalers, foundation model developers, and enterprise AI teams train and evaluate on: sourcing, multimodal annotation, expert RLHF, model evaluation and red teaming. It specializes in hard-to-source data: scientific, technical, industrial and physical-world, where accuracy and context decide whether a model works. All of it runs on CNTXT AI's own platform, with automated pipelines, quality controls and model-assisted pre-annotation, so the work moves fast without losing accuracy, and domain experts on every judgement call. Its Arabic and MENA data helps global AI leaders build models that work in underrepresented languages and real-world settings. AI Models: The best known is Munsit, the most accurate Arabic voice AI, ranking #1 on Hugging Face's Arabic speech model leaderboard. Its speech-to-text and text-to-speech models are trained on more than 110,000 hours of authentic Arabic-language audio across more than 25 dialects. Munsit has more than 300,000 users, and U.S.-based companies using it include Boston AI, SPSoft and Clarity. They use it to serve Arabic-speaking customers in products built in English, across customer service, voice agents, and transcription. Physical AI Training: CNTXT AI has dedicated robotics training facilities and a robust data collection network for Physical AI model training, capturing real-world data across more than 300 use cases. It continuously generates training data daily from diverse real-world environments, with consent and chain-of-custody documentation to meet rigorous privacy standards. CNTXT AI has also filed a U.S. patent application for its approach to prevent“diversity collapse,” where robots successfully copy a single training demonstration but fail when actual real-world conditions vary.

Founded in 2024, CNTXT AI spent two years developing its Arabic-first AI models, building its data operations, and supporting regional deployments. In June 2026, the company raised a $60 million Series A, acquired Actualize, an enterprise AI company building dialect-aware Arabic voice agents, and launched three commercial offerings. CNTXT AI currently supports more than 250 government and enterprise customers across three core areas:

Physical AI systems need large volumes of diverse, task-specific real-world data that simulation alone cannot produce. CNTXT AI's platform captures real work in live environments, verifies it through model-assisted labeling and human review, and delivers it as structured training data that robotics and AI systems can ingest directly.

“We built CNTXT AI around the hardest part of AI, providing real-world data at the quality and scale models actually need, which is why customers keep choosing us over others,” said Mohammad Abu Sheikh (MAS), Founder and CEO of CNTXT AI.“What comes next is bigger: whoever can capture real work, legally and at scale, decides which AI makes it out of the lab and which stays a demo. We intend to be the reason it happens.”

CNTXT AI's growth is supported by deployments and partnerships across major regional organizations, including the Technology Innovation Institute (TII), Nationwide Middle East Properties, and Venture One. The company's work includes specialized linguistic datasets, multilingual annotation frameworks and evaluation methodologies supporting AI research and Arabic centric language model architectures.

CNTXT AI's new office will support American government agencies, technology companies, AI developers and large enterprises that need access to sovereign AI infrastructure and expertise delivered inside the Middle East.

MAS continued,“Conducting business successfully in the Middle East requires a deep understanding of Arabian business culture, compliance mandates, enterprise environments, dialects and other requirements that directly affect adoption. Our expansion to the bay area gives U.S. organizations a direct path into those capabilities, and into markets across the Middle East where sovereignty, regulation, language and local operating requirements shape every major AI deployment.”

CNTXT AI plans to hire a U.S.-based Senior Vice President of Revenue and a Vice President Marketing, and to build a commercial team of 15 to 25 people in its first year. To contact a sales representative, please email .... For employment opportunities, please visit .

CNTXT AI is a UAE-based data and AI company that enables organizations to prepare, build, deploy, and scale sovereign AI solutions while maintaining complete data control. Its data products include high-quality training data through labeling and annotation for AI labs, enterprise data teams, and robotics applications, combining automation with human expertise. It also develops custom AI solutions that integrate with existing infrastructure while keeping data fully sovereign. In June 2026, the company closed a $60 million Series A funding round co-led by ai71 and BlueFive Capital.