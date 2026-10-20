Dutch PM Rob Jetten, Partner Expecting Baby Via Surrogacy In 2027

Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten and his partner Nicolás Keenan are all set to embrace parenthood. In an Instagram post, Jetten shared that he and Keenan are expecting their first child via surrogacy. Jetten also thanked the egg donor who helped them embark on a new chapter of their lives. "Someone very special is on the way. See you in 2027, little one! We are incredibly grateful to our egg donor, our surrogate, Lisa, and both of their families. None of this would have been possible without you," Jetten wrote on Instagram, adding an adorable picture with Keenan. The post shows Rob and Keenan holding an ultrasound scan picture of a baby. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicolás S. Keenan (@nicokeenan)

Jetten's party, D66, has also released a statement, saying the pregnancy was made possible thanks to a couple they are friends with who already have children of their own, as per Euronews. Jetten and Keenan announced their engagement in November 2024. Keenan is an Argentine field hockey player.

About Rob Jetten

Born in Veghel, in the southern Netherlands, in 1987, Jetten grew up in the nearby town of Uden. He later studied at the Nijmegen School of Management before starting his professional career at ProRail, the organisation responsible for maintaining the Netherlands' railway infrastructure. He became a Member of the House of Representatives for D66 in 2017 and later worked as the minister for climate and energy policy under former Dutch PM Mark Rutte, who is now NATO Secretary General. (ANI)

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