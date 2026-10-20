Karnataka: 3 Men Booked For Abusing, Assaulting, Threatening Lodge Employee Video Viral (WATCH)

Police in Karnataka's Puttur have registered a case against three men for allegedly abusing, assaulting and threatening a 27-year-old lodge employee on Saturday night. A video purportedly capturing the incident has gone viral on social media, drawing attention to the alleged attack.

According to the complaint filed by Mohammed Rifai, a resident of Koila in Kadaba taluk, the accused Farooq, Sonu and Ishan allegedly approached him at the lodge where he works. The trio allegedly hurled abuses at him, physically assaulted him and threatened him with death.

A 27-year-old lodge employee was allegedly abused, threatened with death and assaulted by three men at a lodge in Puttur on Saturday, October 17, in the night.

According to the complaint filed by Mohammed Rifai (27), a resident of Koila in Kadaba, he was working at a lodge in Puttur when the incident allegedly took place.

The complaint states that the accused, identified as Farooq, Sonu and Ishan, arrived at the lodge while Rifai was present there. They allegedly abused him in obscene language, threatened to kill him and assaulted him.

Based on the complaint, Puttur Town police registered a case under Crime No. 126/2026, invoking Sections 126(2), 352, 351(2) and 115(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

The police are investigating the case.

The allegations are based on the complaint, and the case is under investigation.

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Acting on Rifai's complaint, Puttur town police registered a case against the three men under Sections 126(2), 352, 351(2) and 115(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

A video clip of the incident has since surfaced on social media. The footage purportedly shows the accused verbally abusing, assaulting and threatening the lodge employee.

Police are investigating the case.