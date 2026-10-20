Gold Price Today: Gold Gets Cheaper This Dussehra, Check Latest Rates

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Gold buyers have some great news this Dussehra. You will find a sudden drop in gold prices if you are planning your festival shopping today. The massive price cut per gram will definitely surprise you.

Dussehra brings festive cheer and heavy shopping vibes to every home. Many families buy new clothes, household items, and gold jewellery during this time. People consider gold purchases highly auspicious on festival days. Gold buyers finally have some relief now. The market saw a fresh drop in gold rates after a slight increase in previous sessions. This price fall gives a big advantage to festival shoppers.

The Hyderabad bullion market recorded a clear drop in pure 24-carat gold prices today. The rate fell by Rs 870 per 10 grams and reached Rs 1,47,170. Buyers will save Rs 870 on every tola of gold compared to the previous price. The 22-carat gold rate, which jewellers use for ornaments, also went down. This standard gold now trades at Rs 1,34,900 after an Rs 800 drop per 10 grams. International market trends and dollar value changes directly impact these domestic bullion rates.

Silver buyers will not see any major price changes today. The silver rate stands stable at Rs 2,40,000 per kg due to steady industrial and coin manufacturing demand. Customers must remember that these are only basic bullion market rates. You have to pay an extra 3 percent GST and making charges when you buy actual jewellery. Local jewellery shops might also show slight price differences.

This Dussehra price drop definitely brings a smile to gold lovers. International market conditions will decide if these prices will fall further or rise again. You should always check the latest local rates in your area before making a purchase. Buyers must also calculate the final cost by adding GST and making charges to the base price.