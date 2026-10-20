CM Vijay Announces Rs 30 Lakh Reward For Asian Para Games Bronze Medallist Baby Sahana Ravi

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Oct 20 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay has announced a cash reward of Rs 30 lakh for table tennis player Baby Sahana Ravi, who won the bronze medal in the women's Class 9 category at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Para Games in Japan.

Sahana Ravi clinched a historic bronze medal in the para table tennis women's singles Class 9 event, marking India's first-ever medal in the standing category at the Asian Para Games.

Congratulating the athlete in a social media post, Vijay said her achievement had brought pride to Tamil Nadu and India. He praised the hard work and dedication behind her performance and expressed confidence that her success would encourage other young para athletes.

"My heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to Baby Sahana Ravi, who has made Tamil Nadu and India proud by winning the bronze medal in the women's Class 9 table tennis event at the fifth Asian Para Games being held in Japan," he said.

The Chief Minister said, "In recognition of her achievement, a cash incentive of Rs. 30 lakhs will be awarded on behalf of the Government of Tamil Nadu." The announcement accompanied his appreciation of her medal-winning performance at the international sporting event.

Vijay attributed Sahana's success to her commitment to the sport and the sustained effort she had put into achieving the result. He said the bronze medal reflected her hard work and dedication. Her victory, he added, would serve as a fresh source of inspiration for young para athletes in Tamil Nadu, encouraging them to pursue their sporting ambitions.

CM Vijay also extended his wishes for her future competitions, expressing hope that she would win more medals and continue bringing honours to both the state and the country.“I wish her many more successes in the future and hope she continues to make Tamil Nadu and India proud," Vijay said in his message.

The announcement places Sahana's achievement alongside the encouragement her performance could offer to other aspiring sportspersons. In his post, Vijay highlighted the significance of her success beyond the individual medal, particularly its potential to motivate young athletes with disabilities.

The ₹30 lakh incentive represents the state government's recognition of her bronze medal, while the Chief Minister's congratulatory message acknowledged the personal effort behind the achievement.