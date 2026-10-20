US Bans DeepSeek AI From Federal Networks Over Spying Fears
(MENAFN) The United States has banned Chinese artificial intelligence company Hangzhou DeepSeek from civilian federal agency networks, citing espionage and cybersecurity threats as technology competition with Beijing escalates. The order took effect Monday.
“DeepSeek’s models present multiple threat vectors,” James Percival, general counsel of the Homeland Security Department, said in the directive.
Percival noted that the company’s servers are located in China, where domestic law “permits extensive authority to government cyber and intelligence functions to access private company infrastructure.”
The directive also warned that the platform’s interactive design could leave sensitive operational queries open to foreign interception. Sending data to China, it said, “could produce actionable intelligence on US persons and/or government programs.”
Independent assessments cited by the department found critical vulnerabilities in the developer’s mobile software, as well as risks of user fingerprinting.
Civilian executive branch agencies must immediately remove all existing DeepSeek software, affiliated tools and third-party applications built on its framework. Federal authorities must also drop the company from approved product lists.
Agencies with mission-critical needs can file written exemption requests within 60 days through the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.
While removal is underway, agencies must put interim safeguards in place: enhanced network logging, strict controls on outbound data transfers and continuous monitoring for anomalous network traffic.
Beijing pushed back on Tuesday. “China has consistently opposed overstretching the concept of national security and politicizing science, technology and economic and trade issues,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told reporters in Beijing.
“China will firmly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies,” she added.
“DeepSeek’s models present multiple threat vectors,” James Percival, general counsel of the Homeland Security Department, said in the directive.
Percival noted that the company’s servers are located in China, where domestic law “permits extensive authority to government cyber and intelligence functions to access private company infrastructure.”
The directive also warned that the platform’s interactive design could leave sensitive operational queries open to foreign interception. Sending data to China, it said, “could produce actionable intelligence on US persons and/or government programs.”
Independent assessments cited by the department found critical vulnerabilities in the developer’s mobile software, as well as risks of user fingerprinting.
Civilian executive branch agencies must immediately remove all existing DeepSeek software, affiliated tools and third-party applications built on its framework. Federal authorities must also drop the company from approved product lists.
Agencies with mission-critical needs can file written exemption requests within 60 days through the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.
While removal is underway, agencies must put interim safeguards in place: enhanced network logging, strict controls on outbound data transfers and continuous monitoring for anomalous network traffic.
Beijing pushed back on Tuesday. “China has consistently opposed overstretching the concept of national security and politicizing science, technology and economic and trade issues,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told reporters in Beijing.
“China will firmly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies,” she added.
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