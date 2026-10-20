Germany Sees Trillions in Investment Potential Across Strategic Industries
(MENAFN) Germany could attract between €2.9 trillion ($3.2 trillion) and €4.1 trillion ($4.6 trillion) in investment by 2035, according to the Made for Germany business initiative.
The initiative, which brings together 147 companies and investors, outlined these opportunities in a report titled Reinventing Growth. The report identifies five strategic sectors where Germany's industrial capabilities align with rising global demand for capital and economic transformation.
The five areas include artificial intelligence, industrial transformation and next-generation technologies, resilient energy systems, core infrastructure, and security and defense.
According to the report, artificial intelligence could generate investment opportunities worth €400 billion ($440 billion) to €600 billion ($660 billion), while industrial transformation and next-generation technologies could attract €500 billion ($550 billion) to €800 billion ($880 billion).
Energy systems represent an estimated €800 billion ($880 billion) to €1 trillion ($1.1 trillion) in potential investment. Core infrastructure offers opportunities worth €700 billion ($770 billion) to €1 trillion ($1.1 trillion), while security and defense could account for €500 billion ($550 billion) to €700 billion ($770 billion).
The initiative highlighted Germany's political and legal stability, research capabilities, skilled workforce, established industrial base and access to the European Union's single market as key advantages for attracting domestic and international investors seeking long-term opportunities.
However, high operating costs and excessive regulatory requirements continue to constrain growth. The initiative called on policymakers to implement reforms consistently to improve the investment climate and unlock the country's economic potential.
The initiative, which brings together 147 companies and investors, outlined these opportunities in a report titled Reinventing Growth. The report identifies five strategic sectors where Germany's industrial capabilities align with rising global demand for capital and economic transformation.
The five areas include artificial intelligence, industrial transformation and next-generation technologies, resilient energy systems, core infrastructure, and security and defense.
According to the report, artificial intelligence could generate investment opportunities worth €400 billion ($440 billion) to €600 billion ($660 billion), while industrial transformation and next-generation technologies could attract €500 billion ($550 billion) to €800 billion ($880 billion).
Energy systems represent an estimated €800 billion ($880 billion) to €1 trillion ($1.1 trillion) in potential investment. Core infrastructure offers opportunities worth €700 billion ($770 billion) to €1 trillion ($1.1 trillion), while security and defense could account for €500 billion ($550 billion) to €700 billion ($770 billion).
The initiative highlighted Germany's political and legal stability, research capabilities, skilled workforce, established industrial base and access to the European Union's single market as key advantages for attracting domestic and international investors seeking long-term opportunities.
However, high operating costs and excessive regulatory requirements continue to constrain growth. The initiative called on policymakers to implement reforms consistently to improve the investment climate and unlock the country's economic potential.
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