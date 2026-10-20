Unknown Assailants Kill Syrian Soldier Near Iraqi Border
(MENAFN) Baghuz area of eastern Deir ez-Zor province, near the border with Iraq, according to the Syrian Defense Ministry.
The ministry's Media and Communications Department confirmed the soldier's death in a statement provided to Syrian state television, but offered no further details about the incident.
The attack took place in a region of eastern Syria close to the Iraqi frontier. However, authorities have not disclosed the circumstances surrounding the shooting or clarified how the assailants carried out the operation.
The ministry also did not identify the individuals or group believed to be responsible, and no additional information was provided about the victim or any possible casualties.
The ministry's Media and Communications Department confirmed the soldier's death in a statement provided to Syrian state television, but offered no further details about the incident.
The attack took place in a region of eastern Syria close to the Iraqi frontier. However, authorities have not disclosed the circumstances surrounding the shooting or clarified how the assailants carried out the operation.
The ministry also did not identify the individuals or group believed to be responsible, and no additional information was provided about the victim or any possible casualties.
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