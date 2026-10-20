Saudi Arabia Warns Against Sharing Missile Interception Footage
(MENAFN) Saudi Arabia's Interior Ministry cautioned the public on Monday that recording, publishing or circulating information about missile and drone interceptions or the locations where projectiles strike could result in legal consequences.
Saudi Civil Defense issued the warning through X, the social media platform owned by a US company.
In a separate announcement, Saudi Civil Defense declared that the threat alert in the southern region of Najran had ended after the danger passed. Residents were nevertheless urged to comply with safety guidance and refrain from gathering or filming at affected locations.
The announcements come amid escalating hostilities between Saudi Arabia and Yemen's Houthi group, which has carried out missile and drone attacks targeting the kingdom.
Saudi Civil Defense issued the warning through X, the social media platform owned by a US company.
In a separate announcement, Saudi Civil Defense declared that the threat alert in the southern region of Najran had ended after the danger passed. Residents were nevertheless urged to comply with safety guidance and refrain from gathering or filming at affected locations.
The announcements come amid escalating hostilities between Saudi Arabia and Yemen's Houthi group, which has carried out missile and drone attacks targeting the kingdom.
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