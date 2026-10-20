EU Considers Tighter Visa Rules for Russian Citizens
(MENAFN) The European Commission indicated on Monday that additional visa restrictions targeting Russian citizens may be introduced as member states call for stricter rules governing entry into the bloc.
"We have also taken measures to make it more difficult to have multiple-entry visas for Russian citizens, and the next steps are coming ahead," commission spokesperson Markus Lammert told reporters at a midday briefing in Brussels.
Lammert also said the commission was preparing to implement measures following an agreement by EU ministers to prohibit entry by Russian combatants who participated in the war against Ukraine.
He stressed that limiting visas for Russian nationals had remained an EU priority since Russia's war against Ukraine began in February 2022.
The comments came as several EU countries renewed demands for tighter controls on Russian citizens seeking to enter the bloc.
In June, eleven Schengen member states appealed to the European Commission to take additional steps concerning Russian tourist visas and ensure a more unified approach among participating countries.
A joint statement issued by ministers and published by Sweden also urged the EU to develop new proposals restricting tourist visas for Russian nationals.
The signatories warned that differences in how existing measures were enforced weakened the bloc's common policy.
In November, the commission introduced tougher requirements that ended the routine issuance of multiple-entry Schengen visas to Russian citizens, obliging them to obtain a separate visa for every visit to the bloc.
"We have also taken measures to make it more difficult to have multiple-entry visas for Russian citizens, and the next steps are coming ahead," commission spokesperson Markus Lammert told reporters at a midday briefing in Brussels.
Lammert also said the commission was preparing to implement measures following an agreement by EU ministers to prohibit entry by Russian combatants who participated in the war against Ukraine.
He stressed that limiting visas for Russian nationals had remained an EU priority since Russia's war against Ukraine began in February 2022.
The comments came as several EU countries renewed demands for tighter controls on Russian citizens seeking to enter the bloc.
In June, eleven Schengen member states appealed to the European Commission to take additional steps concerning Russian tourist visas and ensure a more unified approach among participating countries.
A joint statement issued by ministers and published by Sweden also urged the EU to develop new proposals restricting tourist visas for Russian nationals.
The signatories warned that differences in how existing measures were enforced weakened the bloc's common policy.
In November, the commission introduced tougher requirements that ended the routine issuance of multiple-entry Schengen visas to Russian citizens, obliging them to obtain a separate visa for every visit to the bloc.
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