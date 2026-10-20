Adel, United States - October 20, 2026 - World Iodine Deficiency Day, also known as Global Iodine Deficiency Disorders Prevention Day, is observed each year on October 21 to raise awareness of the role iodine plays in health and of the consequences of iodine deficiency. To mark the date, Dr. Amie Hornaman, a Doctor of Clinical Nutrition and the founder of Fixxr Formulas, is encouraging people with thyroid conditions, including Hashimoto's thyroiditis, to ask the clinician who manages their thyroid care to measure their iodine status rather than rely on a general rule.

Why iodine matters to the thyroid

"Iodine is the raw material thyroid hormone is built from," said Dr. Amie Hornaman.

The Office of Dietary Supplements at the National Institutes of Health, in its iodine fact sheet for health professionals, most recently updated on November 5, 2024, describes iodine as an essential component of the thyroid hormones thyroxine (T4) and triiodothyronine (T3). The same fact sheet notes that some people, such as those with autoimmune thyroid disease and iodine deficiency, may experience adverse effects with iodine intakes considered safe for the general population.

What measurement looks like

On testing, the fact sheet says spot urine measurements are a useful indicator of iodine status within populations, and that multiple 24-hour urinary iodine or multiple spot urine measurements are more accurate for individuals.

"Measure her iodine status. Look at her antibodies," said Dr. Hornaman. "That is a different thing from handing someone a bottle, and it is a different thing from telling her never."

Dr. Hornaman is the founder and CEO of the Advanced Thyroid and Hormone Clinic, an international telehealth practice serving patients across the U.S. and Canada, and hosts The Thyroid Fixer podcast. Her stated view is that iodine belongs in a conversation with the clinician monitoring a patient's thyroid function and antibodies.

About Fixxr Formulas

Fixxr Formulas is the supplement line founded by Dr. Amie Hornaman, built for thyroid and hormone patients who were told everything was "normal" when they knew something was wrong. Dr. Hornaman also leads the Advanced Thyroid and Hormone Clinic, a telehealth practice. More information is available at betterlifedoctor.