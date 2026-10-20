Geely Cyan Racing Secures Two Wins And Five Podium Finishes At The 2026 TCR World Tour Chengdu Round

MENAFN - GetNews)Geely Cyan Racing secured two victories and five podium finishes at the Chengdu round of the 2026 Kumho FIA TCR World Tour. The result, achieved as the championship made its first stop in the Chinese mainland this season, strengthened the team's 2026 campaign.

The 3.265-km Chengdu Tianfu International Circuit, featuring 19 corners and an anti-clockwise layout, placed sustained pressure on braking, chassis balance and power delivery. Across the weekend, the Geely Preface TCR demonstrated strong front-running performance, with Yann Ehrlacher taking pole position and Santiago Urrutia winning Races 1 and 3. The pair secured two Geely Cyan Racing 1–2 finishes, while Urrutia added third place in Race 2. The results underlined the Geely Preface TCR's qualifying speed, race pace and consistency across the three races.

Earlier at Misano, the Geely Preface TCR secured a debut victory and three podium finishes in its first race weekend. Developed through Geely's partnership with Cyan Racing, the race car uses optimized braking, power delivery and transmission control, while its longer wheelbase contributes to stability at speed. These competition-proven engineering priorities provide a natural bridge to the road, with the same CMA foundation underpinning the production Geely Preface and supporting the balance, control and durability drivers value in everyday use.

In the production Geely Preface, CMA works with four-wheel independent suspension to provide reassuring chassis support and controlled body movement through corners, while maintaining a composed ride over changing surfaces. Its DP-EPS electric power steering delivers precise, predictable responses during cornering and lane changes, helping the car hold a stable line through fast bends and at highway speeds while remaining easy to place in urban traffic. This combination supports consistent body control during long-distance driving, reducing corrections and helping maintain a calmer journey.

The 2.0TD engine produces 160 kW and 325 N·m, paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, and accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.9 seconds. A braking distance of 35.9 metres adds reassurance when conditions change. Across congested urban roads, long high-speed highways and routes exposed to wide temperature variations, these qualities support composed handling, stable cruising and responsive acceleration for merging and overtaking.

Following the Chengdu round, Santiago Urrutia moved into second in the drivers' championship, significantly closing the gap at the top and strengthening Geely Cyan Racing's title challenge heading into the final rounds. The 2026 Kumho FIA TCR World Tour next heads to Zhejiang International Circuit on October 23–25, 2026, where Geely Cyan Racing will look to build on its championship campaign.

About Geely Auto Group

Geely Auto Group is a leading global automotive company headquartered in Hangzhou, China. Part of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, Geely Auto Group develops and manufactures passenger vehicles under the Geely, Lynk & Co, and Zeekr brands.

With a strong focus on technology innovation, electrification, and sustainable mobility, Geely Auto Group operates world-class R&D centers and manufacturing facilities across China, Europe, and key international markets. The Group is committed to delivering safe, high-quality, and intelligent vehicles enabled by advanced technologies such as hybrid powertrains, full-electric architectures, smart connectivity, and autonomous driving systems.

As a global company, Geely Auto Group continues to expand its international presence through strategic partnerships, localized operations, and industry-leading platforms. Geely strives to create mobility solutions that are greener, smarter, and more accessible, driving forward the future of sustainable transportation.