Jobsite Urges Boot Owners In The South And East To Ready Their Entrances For A Wetter Winter

GRAND HAVEN, MI - October 20, 2026 - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's U.S. Winter Outlook, released October 15, favors wetter-than-average conditions across the southern tier of the country and along the East Coast from December 2026 through February 2027. JobSite, the footwear accessory brand of Manakey Group, LLC, is advising people in those regions who wear boots to work on farms and construction sites to get the doorways they come home through ready before the wet months begin.

NOAA attributes the outlook to a very strong El Nino, which the agency says will likely shift the jet stream south and east and tilt the odds toward stormier weather across the South. The same outlook favors warmer-than-average temperatures across the northern U.S. and elevated odds of drier-than-average conditions for some areas of the Great Lakes, the region where JobSite is based. The agency's seasonal outlooks give the likelihood of above, near or below average precipitation and do not project snowfall totals. The next update is due November 19.

Preparing the Entrance

JobSite's view is that a wet season moves most of the cleanup to the door. Its advice is to take the mud off outside, with a fixed scraper or brush that reaches the sole, the tread and the edges of a boot, and to give wet boots a rimmed tray to stand in just inside the door.

"Bristles are the wear part on every boot scrubber anybody has ever made, including ours," said Brad Kamminga, Product Developer at JobSite. "They take the grit and they take the bodyweight, and they will soften long before the frame does."

For that reason the company suggests checking the brushes on an existing scrubber before the season starts. JobSite's FAQ states that the brushes on its boot scrubbers can be replaced, and the company sells a replacement brush set for its Original and Extra Wide units, which its product page describes as a way to renew a scraper instead of replacing the whole unit. Its care guidance for the scrubbers is a rinse with water, with mild soap and a hose for a deeper clean.

About JobSite

JobSite is a footwear accessory brand of Manakey Group, LLC, based in Grand Haven, Michigan. For over 20 years the company has supplied boot dryers, boot scrubbers and scrapers, insoles, laces and leather care products, selling directly to customers online and offering wholesale and bulk ordering to trade buyers. JobSite ships within the United States. More information is available at manakey.