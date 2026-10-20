Oklahoma City Endocrinologist Dr. Cassie Smith Explains What Midlife Hormone Testing Can And Cannot Settle

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - October 20, 2026 - Most women begin the menopausal transition between ages 45 and 55, and the average age of menopause in the United States is 52, according to the National Institute on Aging. Dr. Cassie Smith, MD, a dual board-certified endocrinologist and the founder of Modern Endocrine in Oklahoma City, described how her practice approaches the symptoms that bring women in during those years.

"A woman tells her doctor she's waking up soaked at three in the morning and can't find words she used to find easily, and the answer is that this is what her age looks like," said Dr. Cassie Smith, MD, founder of Modern Endocrine. "Sometimes that's true. But it's a conclusion you reach after measuring, not instead of measuring."

How the transition is recognized

The National Institute on Aging lists hot flashes, night sweats, trouble sleeping, joint and muscle discomfort, moodiness, forgetfulness and difficulty concentrating among the symptoms the menopausal transition can bring. It also notes that some midlife changes may be part of aging rather than menopause itself, and that it can be difficult for a woman and her doctor to tell whether the transition has started.

According to the institute, a doctor may ask about a woman's age, symptoms and family history to judge whether the menopausal transition is the likely cause. In some cases, for example when periods stopped at an early age, a doctor may suggest a blood test to check hormone levels. Menopause is confirmed only once a woman has gone a full year without a period or spotting.

What testing is for at Modern Endocrine

Dr. Smith's practice uses lab work to separate symptoms that trace to hormones from symptoms with another cause. Its evaluation reads hormone levels alongside thyroid function, metabolism and gut health, so that a result pointing away from estrogen still gives the patient and her physician something to investigate next.

"Testing isn't there to talk anyone into treatment," said Dr. Smith. "Half the value is ruling things out. If estrogen isn't the problem, a woman deserves to hear that too, along with where we're going to look next, whether that's thyroid, insulin, cortisol or sleep."

The National Institute on Aging notes that many women find they do not need treatment for menopause symptoms, and that the decision belongs in a conversation with a doctor about symptoms, medical history and preferences.

How a first visit begins

New patients at Modern Endocrine start with a 20-minute discovery call, followed by an intake visit, lab work and a 60-minute review of the results. Appointments are available in person in Oklahoma City and by telehealth.

About Modern Endocrine

Modern Endocrine is an endocrinology practice in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, founded by Dr. Cassie Smith, MD. Dr. Smith holds dual board certifications in endocrinology, diabetes and metabolism and in internal medicine, and completed her fellowship at the Harold Hamm Diabetes Center in Oklahoma City. The practice cares for patients with hormone, thyroid, metabolic and gut health concerns, in person in Oklahoma City and by telehealth. Its published patient education is informational and does not replace individualized medical advice.