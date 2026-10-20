DEVCO Launches TK-US (Turn Key Underground Solutions), A Turn-Key Approach To Underground Civil Construction

MENAFN - GetNews) Turn-Key Underground Solutions is a dynamic solution that bringsdirectional drilling, all different types of excavation, installation, concrete, backfill and restoration together under one coordinated and efficient civil scope.

Temecula, CALIFORNIA - October 20, 2026 - DEVCO Development & Engineering has announced the launch of TK-US, short for Turn-Key Underground Solutions, a new approach built around a simple idea: the underground portion of a project does not require half a dozen different contractors. With different schedules, different ideas, different approaches, different qualifications etc.

A directional bore might be only one piece of the job. Somebody still has to expose the existing utilities. Somebody has to excavate the pits, install the conduit, set the handholes, backfill the trench, compact it and put the asphalt or concrete back when the work is finished.

With TK-US, DEVCO is bringing those pieces together.

The program is designed for general contractors, developers, municipalities and specialty contractors that need more than a single excavation service. Depending on the project, DEVCO can take responsibility for much of the underground civil package-from the first pothole to the final patch.

That can include horizontal directional drilling, open-cut utility trenching, hydro excavation, utility potholing and daylighting, pipe bursting, conduit installation, boxes and handholes, concrete equipment pads, bollards, bedding, backfill, compaction, concrete encasement and asphalt or concrete restoration.

It also gives project teams options.

Not every utility route should be trenched from end to end. A portion of a project may make sense to directional drill beneath an existing roadway or parking lot. Another stretch may be faster to open trench. A congested crossing may need to be exposed with hydro excavation before either operation begins.

TK-US allows those methods to be planned as parts of the same project rather than separate scopes that have to be stitched together in the field.

That distinction matters.

Traditionally, a general contractor may hire one company for hydro excavation, another for directional drilling, another for trenching and someone else for concrete or paving. Every handoff means another schedule to manage, another crew to mobilize and another place where the scope can become unclear. DEVCO's goal with TK-US is to eliminate as much of that fragmentation as the project allows.

On a typical electrical or communications project, for example, DEVCO may pothole the existing utilities, saw-cut and remove the surface, excavate or bore the route, furnish and assemble conduit when included in the scope, install boxes or handholes, form and pour equipment pads, backfill and compact the excavation and complete the required surface restoration.

When that work is finished, the electrical, communications or other specialty contractor can come in and perform its portion of the installation-setting equipment, pulling or blowing cable, making connections or completing the final tie-in.

The same concept can extend to wet utility work, where excavation, pipe installation, trench preparation, replacement methods, backfill and restoration may all be part of the civil package.

The point isn't that every project needs every service.

It is that underground work rarely fits into one neat category.

Directional drilling, trenching and hydro excavation are different tools. Concrete pads, utility boxes and restoration may look like finish work. But on a real project, all of those pieces can be connected. If the pad elevation is wrong, the stub-ups don't work. If the existing utility isn't exposed, the bore path may need to change. If nobody owns the restoration scope, the underground work may be technically complete while the site is still torn apart.

TK-US is meant to address the job as a complete sequence instead of a collection of unrelated tasks.

DEVCO also intends for the approach to make scope responsibility clearer before work starts. On some projects, DEVCO may furnish and install the conduit. On another, the electrical contractor may provide the material while DEVCO handles the civil work. Equipment setting or final electrical connections may remain with another trade.

Those boundaries are established project by project.

What stays consistent is the goal: one coordinated underground civil scope, fewer unnecessary handoffs and a cleaner path from excavation to finished installation.

DEVCO provides underground construction services throughout Southern California and Northern California, supporting commercial construction, utility infrastructure, EV charging, solar, telecommunications, fiber and other projects requiring complex underground work.

TK-US gives that work a name.

Turn-Key Underground Solutions. One contractor. The whole underground job.

For more information about TK-US, visit TK-US.