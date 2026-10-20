EML Calibration To Exhibit At The 2026 Wireless Leadership Summit

MENAFN - GetNews) On-site mobile lab calibration for PIM gear, sweepers, and communications test equipment, booth 133 in Tucson

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - October 20, 2026 - EML Calibration, an ISO/IEC 17025:2017-accredited calibration laboratory serving the wireless and communications industry since 1997, will exhibit at the 2026 Wireless Leadership Summit (WLS), November 11 and 12, at El Conquistador Tucson, A Hilton Resort, in Tucson, Arizona. The company will be at booth 133.

Hosted by the Enterprise Wireless Alliance (EWA) with the Canadian Wireless Alliance, WLS brings together the private wireless operators, dealers, and contractors who own the test and measurement equipment EML calibrates. EML provides NIST-traceable calibration for electronic, mechanical, dimensional, and torque test equipment in its Nashville laboratory and on-site at customer facilities nationwide.

EML's on-site calibration mobile laboratories are environmentally controlled and meet the same standards as the main laboratory. Testing and calibration services include passive intermodulation (PIM) gear, cable and antenna sweepers, cell fiber testers, ground testers, wattmeters and power sensors, communications service monitors, multimeters, frequency counters, spectrum analyzers to 26.5 GHz, optical power meters, and oscilloscopes.

"To keep up with technology and to evolve as the industry we serve moves forward, we've continuously invested in new equipment, systems, and processes," said Jason Powell, VP of Sales and Marketing at EML. "Our goal is to be more efficient and save our customers time and money."

For wireless crews, the operational problem is downtime. A contractor running 18 to 20 units through an annual calibration cycle can lose that equipment for weeks when it ships to a laboratory.

"We provide on-site calibration to clients to bring fast and convenient service nationwide," said Jeff Goble, Laboratory Manager at EML Calibration. "This is an efficient method for our clients to get equipment calibrated quickly and minimize downtime. If there is a unit that needs repairs or parts, then these will be done in our lab located in Tennessee."

Carrier and OEM contracts require documented calibration compliance. Every certificate EML issues is produced under ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accreditation from Perry Johnson Laboratory Accreditation and includes NIST traceability, as-found and as-left measurement data, and stated measurement uncertainty.

"Communications is the backbone of this company, and we've been doing it a long time," said Scott Barlow, CEO of EML Calibration. "We're proud to serve the wireless industry and keep technicians safe and equipment calibrated."

EML will also support the EWA-Joseph B. Vestal Scholarship Silent Auction with a donation. Auction proceeds benefit the EWA-Joseph B. Vestal Endowed Scholarship at Old Dominion University.

Attendees can visit EML Calibration at booth 133 during exhibit hours or contact Jason Powell before the show to schedule on-site calibration of communications test equipment.

About EML Calibration

Electronic Metrology Laboratory, LLC (EML) is a Nashville-based calibration company accredited to ISO/IEC 17025:2017 by Perry Johnson Laboratory Accreditation. Since 1997, EML has provided customers with an unfaltering commitment to service and calibration, delivering NIST-traceable electronic, mechanical, dimensional, and torque calibration in the laboratory and on-site nationwide.

For more information or to contact a representative, visit .