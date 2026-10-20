MENAFN - GetNews)Shamco Travels Urges Pilgrims to Finalize Hajj 2027 Bookings Before November 20, 2026 Deadline Shamco Travels is encouraging intending pilgrims in Pakistan and overseas Pakistanis to finalize their private Hajj arrangements well ahead of the November 20, 2026 deadline for package selection and payment under the Private Hajj Scheme and with preparations for Hajj 2027.

Lahore, Pakistan - October 20, 2026 - November 20, 2026 is the deadline for selecting and paying for private Hajj packages according to the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony. The pilgrims have been advised to rely on the Hajj portal and the Pak Hajj app for payments and selection of packages.

The November 20 date represents an important milestone for pilgrims searching for the Hajj 2027 booking deadline. In case delays or incomplete information could complicate the booking process, the planning to travel under Pakistan's private Hajj scheme is advised not to leave package selection, documentation, and payment arrangements until the final days.

The pilgrims are not advised to make a commitment before carefully reviewing all package information. It is based on payment terms, including services, flights, transport, accommodation arrangements, checking the journey's duration, and other conditions regarding the selected package. Keep the records of booking confirmation and official receipts.

The ministry really wants intending pilgrims to stick to official channels when it comes to paying for their Hajj. It's vital that you don't just hand over cash to any agency you've found through word of mouth or recklessly send it to a private account. They are warning specifically about any individuals who claim to be Hajj organizers but have not been vetted.

If you're comparing Hajj packages in Pakistan for 2027, you might want to have a look at what Shamco Travels is offering (like a range of private and VIP options for pilgrims who are after different styles of service and have varying amounts of time to dedicate). Their current options are 10-day, 14-day, and 17-day packages. The Maktab A options go for Madinah first and then Makkah.

Shamco Travels Hajj packages currently have the 10-day Madinah First Express Package, as well as the 14-day Madinah First Executive, a 14-day Makkah First Premium, and Platinum and Executive packages. And then, there's the 17-day Makkah First Elite Package. Check in with the travel provider for the actual ways of booking any of these packages.

Before you commit to Private Hajj packages in Pakistan, double-check that you have all the necessary documentation and meet the various eligibility requirements. You'll need to make sure your passport is up to date, you've got your CNIC details sorted, and you comply with the relevant registration rules. If there are any last-minute Hajj 2027 registration changes, they're likely to be on the Ministry's official website, so keep an eye on that.

Shamco Travels is urging intending pilgrims to treat the Hajj package booking deadline of 2026and the Hajj 2027 payment deadline in particular and to do your best to wrap up any final arrangements as soon as you possibly can.

About Shamco Travels:

Shamco Travels is a Pakistan-based Hajj and Umrah travel agency offering affordable, reliable, and customized pilgrimage packages with quality accommodations, travel arrangements, and dedicated customer support.