Fifth Avenue Hearing Named Best Hearing Assessment And Tinnitus Management Practice In New York For 2026

New York, NY - October 20, 2026 - Fifth Avenue Hearing has been named the Best Hearing Assessment and Tinnitus Management Practice in New York 2026 by Medical Care Review. The audiology clinic is recognized for its commitment to comprehensive hearing evaluations, personalized tinnitus management, and advanced hearing care. The recognition also includes a cover feature of Dr. Rufina Yakubov, Au.D., founder and audiologist at Fifth Avenue Hearing, in the publication's September 2026 issue.

The award followed numerous nominations from Medical Care Review subscribers and an evaluation conducted by a panel of medical experts, industry peers, thought leaders, and the magazine's editorial board. Fifth Avenue Hearing was recognized for its patient-centered approach, which combines detailed hearing assessments, individualized hearing aid selection, tinnitus management, and continued support.

With 15 years of experience caring for patients in New York City, Dr. Yakubov believes that effective hearing care begins with understanding each patient's concerns, lifestyle, and communication needs. Rather than focusing solely on hearing test results, the clinic takes time to learn how hearing difficulties affect everyday activities, relationships, and overall well-being.

"We start every relationship the same way. We listen," said Dr. Yakubov, emphasizing the importance of personal attention in delivering effective hearing healthcare.

One of the clinic's key specialties is tinnitus evaluation and management. Tinnitus, often described as ringing, buzzing, or hissing in the ears, can interfere with sleep, concentration, and daily activities. Fifth Avenue Hearing provides comprehensive assessments that may include hearing evaluations, ear canal examinations, and tinnitus pitch- and loudness-matching. These findings help the audiologist develop personalized management strategies based on each patient's symptoms and hearing needs.

For patients experiencing hearing loss, Fifth Avenue Hearing offers advanced hearing aids from leading manufacturers, including Phonak, Oticon, ReSound, Starkey, Signia, Unitron, and Widex. As an independent audiology practice, the clinic can recommend hearing technology based on individual hearing needs, preferences, and lifestyle rather than limiting patients to a single manufacturer.

The 2026 recognition reflects Fifth Avenue Hearing's continued dedication to making hearing healthcare more personalized and accessible. Individuals experiencing hearing difficulties, persistent ringing in the ears, or changes in their ability to understand conversations are encouraged to schedule an appointment with an audiologist at Fifth Avenue Hearing for a professional evaluation.

About Fifth Avenue Hearing

Fifth Avenue Hearing is an independent audiology practice in New York City specializing in comprehensive hearing assessments, tinnitus evaluation and management, hearing aids, and personalized hearing healthcare. Led by Dr. Rufina Yakubov, Au.D., the clinic combines advanced diagnostic technology with individualized treatment and ongoing patient support. Fifth Avenue Hearing was recognized by Medical Care Review as the Best Hearing Assessment and Tinnitus Management Practice in New York 2026.