Adam Bergman's The Modern 60/40 Featured In Special Amazon Flash Sale

MENAFN - GetNews) IRA Financial founder challenges the long-standing stock-and-bond formula with an alternative-first approach to retirement diversification

OAK BROOK, IL. - October 20, 2026 - The Modern 60/40: How Today's Most Successful Investors Are Diversifying with Alternative Assets, the new book by tax attorney and IRA Financial founder Adam Bergman, Esq., is featured in a limited-time Special Amazon Flash Sale.

In his tenth book, Bergman aims at one of retirement planning's longest-standing conventions: the familiar mix of 60% stocks and 40% bonds. He argues that the formula was built for an economic environment that no longer exists and introduces a different approach designed for today's financial landscape.

His Modern 60/40 reverses the familiar allocation by leading with holdings such as real estate, private equity, private lending, digital assets, and precious metals, supported by a traditional allocation intended to provide liquidity and stability.

The concept grew from Bergman's experience as a tax attorney working with high-net-worth individuals and institutions. Early in his legal career, he discovered that retirement accounts could legally hold a much broader range of investments than many Americans realized. That discovery eventually led him to leave private practice and launch IRA Financial in 2010.

“I wrote this book because the secret is out, the infrastructure is built, and the math is undeniable,” Bergman writes.“It's time to stop being a passive participant in a system designed to limit your growth.”

Throughout the book, he explains how Self-Directed IRAs and Solo 401(k)s can provide access to opportunities outside the conventional Wall Street menu. Topics include real estate, private markets, Bitcoin and other digital assets, precious metals, tax strategies, checkbook control, allocation, and how those choices can evolve through different stages of life.

Bergman also addresses the risks and tradeoffs involved. He cautions against overconcentration, emphasizes understanding what you own, and makes clear that his approach is not intended as a one-size-fits-all prescription.

At the center of the book is a question of control. Bergman encourages readers to understand what the law permits, recognize their choices, and make financial decisions based on their time horizon, knowledge, liquidity needs, and risk tolerance.

The Modern 60/40: How Today's Most Successful Investors Are Diversifying with Alternative Assets is available on Amazon during the Special Amazon Flash Sale. Get your copy today before the sale ends:

About Adam Bergman, Esq.

Adam Bergman is a leading authority on self-directed retirement planning and alternative investments. As the founder of IRA Financial, Bergman has helped over 30,000 clients invest more than $8 billion in assets, transforming the way individuals and business owners think about building long-term wealth.

Before founding IRA Financial, Adam built his foundation as a tax attorney with deep expertise in ERISA, IRS regulations, and retirement strategy. That background gave him a rare vantage point: he saw how self-directed retirement accounts were being underutilized, and in 2010, he set out to change that.

A Self-Directed IRA opens the door to a world beyond stocks and bonds. Real estate, private equity, cryptocurrencies, precious metals, and startups are all on the table. Adam has spent his career making those opportunities accessible and legally sound for everyday investors and seasoned professionals alike.

He is the author of nine books on retirement planning and alternative investments, and his work has been featured in over 100 media outlets, including Forbes, The Wall Street Journal, and Business Insider. A sought-after speaker at financial conferences and podcasts nationwide, Adam has a gift for turning complex tax and legal concepts into clear, actionable guidance.