Paul Chiniquy's Lost Rocket Achieves #1 International Best-Selling Status Within 49 Hours Of Launch

MENAFN - GetNews)A great deal of talent is lost in this world for the want of a little courage - Sydney SmithAuthor Paul Chiniquy's science-fiction novel Lost Rocket achieved #1 international bestselling status within 49 hours of launch, recording bestselling rankings across the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.

UNITED STATES - October 20, 2026 - Author Paul Chiniquy's novel Lost Rocket achieved #1 international bestselling status within 49 hours of launch, according to the book's recent bestselling campaign results. The book recorded bestselling rankings across the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, reaching 40 bestselling categories, including three #1 category rankings.

According to the campaign summary, Lost Rocket reached bestselling status within one hour of launch and #1 bestselling status within four hours. It achieved international bestselling status within 21 hours, followed by the reported #1 international bestselling milestone within 49 hours.

Combining historical fiction, science fiction and romance, Lost Rocket follows an imaginative storyline that begins in 1587 with the abduction of Virginia Dare and 100 early American colonists to the distant planet Raazor. Forced to work alongside prisoners in organic sedimentary mines, Virginia eventually escapes with the help of a Raazor prisoner and former pilot, rescuing her people and fleeing to another planet.

The story then moves to the present day, where Virginia's seventeenth great-grandson, Robby, a teenage space warrior, arrives on Earth to assist his scientist father with life-saving laser technology. His plans take an unexpected turn when Raazor commandos appear on Earth once again.

Chiniquy describes the novel as a family-friendly adventure intended to entertain readers while emphasizing courage, integrity, hope and personal growth. The story incorporates futuristic technology, imaginative characters and themes that connect personal relationships with larger challenges.

The inspiration behind the book is also personal. Chiniquy had wanted to write a novel since he was 16, but family responsibilities, education and professional commitments postponed that ambition for decades. Following the death of his wife in 2019, he returned to writing after approximately 40 years away from screenwriting. What began as a screenplay eventually developed into a novel.

Chiniquy has said that the story also reflects the teenage love story he shared with his late wife, reimagined within a futuristic setting. This personal connection gives the adventure an additional emotional dimension alongside its science-fiction plot.

The author hopes the book will encourage readers to appreciate the positive aspects of life, believe in their abilities and face challenges with courage. Through its combination of adventure, romance and speculative technology, Lost Rocket seeks to offer readers an imaginative escape while reinforcing themes of resilience and human connection.

Readers can learn more about the author and the Lost Rocket series through the official website.

About Paul Chiniquy

Paul Chiniquy is an author whose work combines imaginative storytelling, science fiction, historical elements and romance. His novel Lost Rocket brings together futuristic adventures and themes of courage, integrity, hope and personal relationships. Drawing on a long-standing ambition to write fiction, Chiniquy developed the novel from an original screenplay concept into a family-friendly science-fiction saga.