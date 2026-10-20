New York: Made In Italy And Southern Italy's Artisanal Excellence Takes Center Stage At The Consulate General Of Italy

MENAFN - GetNews) The international mission of the I Sud del Mondo ETS Association concludes.

New York, USA - October 20, 2026 - Italian talent, creativity, and craftsmanship were at the heart of the international mission of the I Sud del Mondo ETS Association, held in New York during the 2026 Columbus Day celebrations.

A rich program of cultural, community, and institutional events presented Southern Italy through its excellence, women's stories, roots tourism, craftsmanship, and dialogue with Italian and Italian-American communities in the United States.

Among the most significant moments was the event hosted by the Consulate General of Italy in New York, dedicated to promoting Italian craftsmanship and Made in Italy, with the participation of master goldsmith Michele Affidato and entrepreneur Maurizio Talarico.

The event was opened by the Consul General of Italy in New York, Giuseppe Pastorelli, who thanked the I Sud del Mondo ETS Association for an initiative that highlights the quality, creativity, and manufacturing traditions of Italy, while recognizing Southern Italy's fundamental role in the creation of products of outstanding excellence.

Pompeo Torchia, President of the Association, emphasized the value of Italian communities abroad and the role of associations in strengthening relationships among local communities, institutions, and development opportunities. The Association's Scientific Director, Hon. Giuseppe Galati, underscored the strategic importance of Southern Italian manufacturing and the need to support businesses capable of combining tradition, innovation, and competitiveness.

The contributions of Michele Affidato-also known as "the Pope's Goldsmith" because of his longstanding artistic relationship with the Vatican-and Maurizio Talarico, founder of the eponymous maison specializing in haute couture and handcrafted accessories, were especially appreciated. Their remarks offered the audience an authentic account of art, identity, attention to detail, and skills passed down through generations. During the event, two audiovisual presentations dedicated to their respective entrepreneurial journeys were also screened.

Calabria Regional Council Member Hon. Vito Pitaro, delegate of the President of the Regional Council of Calabria, also took part in the meeting. He reaffirmed the institutions' commitment to supporting the productive sector, talent, and the internationalization prospects of Calabrian and Southern Italian businesses.

Culture, Women, and Roots Tourism

The mission began on October 11 at Piazza Italia in New York with the presentation of Donne del Sud by Pino Nano.

The event was organized and moderated by Ornella Fado, founder of OK Productions LLC, television producer, and host of the Brindiamo! television show.

The following women shared their personal and professional experiences: Manuela Biondi, architect, interior designer, Italian-language teacher, and licensed New York City tour guide; Maria Teresa Cometto, Italian journalist and author based in New York; Antonella Gramigna, journalist, writer, and founder of The Gram Journal; singer and songwriter Giada Valenti; Elisabetta Calello, board member of the Italian Heritage and Culture Committee of New York; Dr. Domenica Barrita, gastroenterologist; and Anna Malafronte, Director of International Affairs and Community Relations at NIAF.

Through an engaging and meaningful conversation, the evening gave voice to stories of women, courage, determination, and excellence. It also highlighted the experiences of Italian-American women who, through commitment and sacrifice, have built important personal and professional paths.

It was a particularly moving occasion, shedding light on women's contribution to shaping Italian identity around the world and on the value of the migratory experience as a shared heritage of memory, resilience, and social advancement.

On the same occasion, Radici Connesse (Connected Roots) was presented internationally for the first time. Promoted by the Association, the project aims to enhance roots tourism and create new connections between small towns in Southern Italy and communities of Italian heritage around the world. The presentation included the screening of the first trailer dedicated to Badolato, in the province of Catanzaro, one of the initiative's pilot towns.

Columbus Day and the Award Presented to Tony Di Piazza

On October 12, the Association's delegation took part in the traditional Columbus Day Parade, one of the most representative celebrations of Italian-American identity and pride.

Later that day, the delegation participated in events promoted by the Italian Cultural Association of New York, led by Cav. Tony Di Piazza, sharing an important occasion with representatives of institutions, the business world, and Italian associations in the United States.

During the prestigious gala, the I Sud del Mondo ETS Association presented Cav. Tony Di Piazza with the I Sud del Mondo International Award, in recognition of his extraordinary commitment to promoting Italian culture and strengthening ties between Italy and Italian communities in the United States.

Recognition for Ambassador Giorgio Marrapodi

Underscoring the institutional and international significance of the mission, its final meeting took place at the Permanent Mission of Italy to the United Nations in New York.

There, a delegation of the I Sud del Mondo ETS Association met with Ambassador Giorgio Marrapodi, Permanent Representative of Italy to the United Nations, and presented him with the I Sud del Mondo International Award.

The recognition was bestowed upon a diplomat of the highest standing, an example of Italian excellence around the world and of the value of international dialogue, cooperation, and cultural diplomacy.

The New York mission of the I Sud del Mondo ETS Association has concluded as a journey rich in content and relationships: a bridge between Southern Italy, institutions, and Italian communities around the world, in the name of culture, identity, roots, and new opportunities for future generations.

About OK Productions LLC

OK Productions LLC is a New York–based production, consulting, and public relations company owned and managed by television host and producer Ornella Fado.

The company creates high-quality lifestyle, culinary, travel, and entertainment programming for broadcast television, VOD, streaming platforms, and linear channels. Its productions include the acclaimed Brindiamo! series and its special editions.

OK Productions LLC is also the owner of the Brindiamo! Channel, available on Samsung TV Plus and Rakuten TV in Italy, as well as the creator of Brindiamo! Restaurant Week and the Brindiamo! Guide. Through original programming, media, PR, and events, the company develops engaging projects that connect audiences, communities, and brands.