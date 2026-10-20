14 Killed, 7 Injured Due To Gold Mine Collapse In Colombia
Local sources reported that the incident was caused by a landslide, which led to the collapse of an illegal mine located in the Narino department.
Accidents involving illegal mining are frequent in Colombia, due to a lack of infrastructure to ensure safety.gold mine collapse in Colombia
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