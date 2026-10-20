Russian Strikes Kill 3, Wound 11 in Kyiv, Kharkiv Regions
(MENAFN) Russian attacks killed three people and wounded 11 others across Ukraine’s Kyiv and Kharkiv regions, Ukraine’s State Emergency Service reported Tuesday.
In the Kyiv region, a strike on a production and storage facility in the Obukhiv district left three dead and six injured, the service said. The blast ignited a fire, which crews have since put out, while rescuers keep working to clear the debris.
In the northeastern Kharkiv region, a drone attack on the city of Izium injured five people, the emergency service added.
Moscow, meanwhile, reported its own strikes. The Russian Defense Ministry said its forces hit Ukrainian logistics and port infrastructure, along with cargo ships it said were ferrying military and dual-use supplies to Ukraine’s armed forces.
According to the ministry, the targets included a logistics center in Khmelnytskyi, a transport and logistics hub in Kovel in the Volyn region, and three cargo vessels unloading supplies at the port of Reni in the Odesa region.
The ministry also claimed that Russian forces struck another cargo ship carrying military supplies as it headed toward the port of Odesa.
It further reported that Russian air defenses shot down 136 Ukrainian drones over 15 Russian regions overnight.
In the Kyiv region, a strike on a production and storage facility in the Obukhiv district left three dead and six injured, the service said. The blast ignited a fire, which crews have since put out, while rescuers keep working to clear the debris.
In the northeastern Kharkiv region, a drone attack on the city of Izium injured five people, the emergency service added.
Moscow, meanwhile, reported its own strikes. The Russian Defense Ministry said its forces hit Ukrainian logistics and port infrastructure, along with cargo ships it said were ferrying military and dual-use supplies to Ukraine’s armed forces.
According to the ministry, the targets included a logistics center in Khmelnytskyi, a transport and logistics hub in Kovel in the Volyn region, and three cargo vessels unloading supplies at the port of Reni in the Odesa region.
The ministry also claimed that Russian forces struck another cargo ship carrying military supplies as it headed toward the port of Odesa.
It further reported that Russian air defenses shot down 136 Ukrainian drones over 15 Russian regions overnight.
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