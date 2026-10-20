Eastern Military Zone Thwarts Smuggling Attempt Using Guided Balloons, Seizes Narcotics

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Oct. 20 (Petra) – Border Guard forces within the Eastern Military Zone intercepted and thwarted an attempt to smuggle a large quantity of narcotics into Jordanian territory on Tuesday, utilizing remotely guided balloons.

Military tracking systems detected the guided balloons as they attempted to breach the Kingdom's eastern border. Specialized Border Guard units engaged and brought down the balloons inside Jordanian territory, seizing the narcotics attached to them in close coordination with security agencies and the Anti-Narcotics Department (AND).

The seized illicit items were handed over to the competent legal authorities for further investigation and legal action.

The Jordanian Armed Forces–Arab Army (JAF) reaffirmed the full operational readiness of its Border Guard units to counter all infiltration and smuggling attempts with high efficiency and resolve, safeguarding the nation's security and stability.

//Petra// AA