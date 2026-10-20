Airbus Forecasts Need For 2.4M Aviation Workers By 2045

MENAFN - Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Airbus expects the global aviation services market to double in value by 2045, creating demand for more than 2.4 million additional skilled workers as air travel and aircraft fleets continue to expand.

The European aircraft manufacturer presented its forecast at a press conference in Toulouse, France, projecting that the services market will exceed USD 420 billion by 2045. The market is expected to grow at an average annual rate of 3.8 percent, while the global aircraft fleet could reach approximately 45,500 planes.

Airbus also anticipates annual passenger numbers will surpass 10 billion by 2045, increasing the need for 1.05 million additional cabin crew members, 660,000 pilots and 730,000 maintenance technicians.

Cristina Aguilar Grieder, Airbus senior vice president of customer services and commercial aircraft, highlighted predictive operations, fleet modernization and digital technologies as important tools for improving airline reliability, safety and efficiency.

Maintenance is expected to account for a significant share of future growth. Off-wing maintenance alone could reach USD 217 billion by 2045, while maintenance operations support is projected to be worth USD 104 billion.

Digital connectivity is forecast to be the fastest-growing segment, tripling in value to USD 27 billion over the period.

Airbus also warned that aviation disruptions cost airlines USD 43 billion in 2025. Improved digital systems could help reduce projected losses as the industry faces rising operational demands.