Zelensky Discusses Ballistic Missile Early Warning And Starlink Restoration With Rubio

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Zelensky reported this in a Telegram post, according to Ukrinform.

“I spoke with Marco Rubio, and it was a substantive conversation about issues that matter. I am grateful for his readiness to help and his clear position,” Zelensky wrote.

The discussion focused primarily on ballistic missile interceptors needed to protect lives and on the critically important issue of early warning of Russian ballistic missile attacks, he said.

The two also discussed restoring access to Starlink/Starshield services.

ready to discuss ending Ukraine war with Putin, X

“Of course, all this is taking place against the backdrop of our diplomatic efforts to end this terrible war and the ongoing killing of people. We agreed to speak again soon to provide updates,” the president said.

Zelensky thanked Rubio for his constructive approach and expressed gratitude to“everyone in America who supports fair approaches.”

As Ukrinform previously reported, Zelensky held an online meeting with a bipartisan delegation from the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives the previous day.

Photo: Presidential Office