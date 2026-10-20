Hegseth Delays Approval Of Patriot Missile Transfers To Ukraine But Has Not Rejected Them WP

MENAFN - UkrinForm) U.S. officials speaking on condition of anonymity told The Washington Post on Monday, Ukrinform reports.

The delay comes amid signs of Trump's growing support for Russia and his criticism of Ukraine in recent weeks.

According to the sources, at least some of the Patriot interceptors are to be supplied by countries friendly to Ukraine. Such transfers require approval from U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth. The United States retains control over the transfer of these weapons to other countries because they are manufactured in the U.S. and their export is subject to specific restrictions.

According to one U.S. official and three other people familiar with the matter, Hegseth has not formally rejected the transfers but has yet to take the necessary steps to approve them. However, they noted that the secretary continues to approve certain other forms of U.S. assistance to Ukraine.

According to The Washington Post, Trump appears to be increasingly holding Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky responsible for high energy prices and worsening political prospects ahead of the midterm elections. Asked on Monday whether the United States was still sharing intelligence with Ukraine, Trump said:“We share intelligence. We share a lot. We've given a lot to Ukraine. You know what, we've given a lot to Ukraine. They've given nothing to us.”

Ukraine has been striking Russian oil refineries for several months in an effort to increase pressure on the Kremlin.

Meanwhile, Ukraine has been facing a critical shortage of Patriot interceptors since the summer.

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The U.S. war against Iran has also placed significant strain on global stocks of these missiles. Ukraine faces the risk of critically low supplies each month. The United States typically delivers the interceptors in small batches, often just a few at a time, as they come off the production line.

A White House spokesperson, who also spoke on condition of anonymity, said the United States“continues to play a constructive role in negotiations with both sides, seeking to bring the war to an end.”

As previously reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky said earlier that theU.S. Department of War was delaying certain types of critically important supplies to Ukraine.

Photo: Bundeswehr