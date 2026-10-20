Biletskyi Seconded To Center Grouping, Retains Command Of Third Army Corps
The Third Army Corps added that Dmytro Rohoziuk, call sign Rohoz, who previously commanded the 60th Separate Mechanized Brigade, is temporarily performing the duties of corps commander during Biletskyi's secondment.
As previously reported, on March 26, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced the establishment of two restructured groupings of forces in Donetsk region and appointed Heroes of Ukraine Denys Prokopenko and Andrii Biletskyi to command them.
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