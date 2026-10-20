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Biletskyi Seconded To Center Grouping, Retains Command Of Third Army Corps

Biletskyi Seconded To Center Grouping, Retains Command Of Third Army Corps


Date: 2026-10-20 04:36:55

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) “Brigadier General Andrii Biletskyi has been seconded from his post as commander of the Third Army Corps to serve as commander of a temporary military command body - the Center Grouping of Forces. This is not a transfer: Andrii Biletskyi remains in his position as commander of the Third Army Corps,” the press service emphasized.

Read also: Operation Vivaldi: Ukrainian Defence Forces liberate three more settlements in Donetsk region

The Third Army Corps added that Dmytro Rohoziuk, call sign Rohoz, who previously commanded the 60th Separate Mechanized Brigade, is temporarily performing the duties of corps commander during Biletskyi's secondment.

As previously reported, on March 26, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced the establishment of two restructured groupings of forces in Donetsk region and appointed Heroes of Ukraine Denys Prokopenko and Andrii Biletskyi to command them.

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