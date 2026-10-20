South Korea Recalls Some Diplomats From Embassy In Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The South Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the decision, Ukrinform reports, citing Yonhap.

The move comes amid an unresolved dispute over North Korean prisoners of war and growing security risks for South Korean diplomats due to persistent threats of airstrikes on Kyiv and other parts of Ukraine.

“The decision came as Ukraine has yet to take 'positive steps' to resolve the diplomatic dispute over Kyiv's unilateral disclosure of the transfer of the North Korean POWs to Seoul, while continued airstrike threats have made it difficult to ensure the safety of diplomatic personnel,” ministry spokesperson Park Doo-soon said at a regular press briefing.

Ukraine open to restoring dialogue with South Korea despite's decision to recall ambassador – MFA

He stressed that, despite the partial reduction in diplomatic staff, Seoul would maintain necessary diplomatic contacts with Kyiv and retain all consular staff in Kyiv to protect South Korean citizens.

Seoul has demanded an official explanation and apology from Kyiv over President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's disclosure of the transfer of the North Korean POWs to South Korea, as well as a statement from his office denying that there had been an agreement to keep the matter confidential, Yonhap reported.

As reported, South Korean Ambassador to Ukraine Park Kichang returned to Seoul on Saturday, October 10, following a decision by the South Korean government.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry said the country remained open to resuming constructive dialogue with the Republic of Korea, despite Seoul's decision to recall its ambassador to Ukraine over the issue of North Korean prisoners of war.

Photo: Unsplash