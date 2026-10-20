Ukraine Is A Partner“In A Certain Sense” But Should Stop Striking Russian Oil Refineries, Vance Says

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He made the remarks in an interview with 2WAY TONIGHT, Ukrinform reports.

In a certain sense, they are certainly a partner, but I think our interests diverge from time to time.”

He then said:

“Do I think they should be striking Russian diesel fuel production facilities, which lead to rising energy prices for Americans? No,” Vance said.

Zelensky discusses ballistic missile early warning and Starlink restoration with

Asked whether a“partner” was less closely aligned than an“ally,” Vance replied:“We don't have a formal alliance as far as I know with Ukraine. They're not in NATO. I don't think that they should be in NATO. I think that they're a country, a very admirable country, a beautiful country with a lot of amazing people. We're gonna work together on some things, but also we're gonna be opposite on some things too.”

As reported, U.S. President Donald Trump said he did not want to make decisions that could push Russia away from peace negotiations and accused Volodymyr Zelensky of not wanting to end the war.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine