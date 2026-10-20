Israeli Strikes Kill Couple, Wound 5 in Gaza as Ceasefire Toll Hits 1,522
(MENAFN) A Palestinian man and his wife were killed and five others wounded in Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip early Tuesday, medical sources and witnesses told a Turkish news agency.
The strikes came as Israel continues to violate a ceasefire agreement in effect since Oct. 10, 2025.
A medical source at Al-Shifa Hospital said the couple’s bodies arrived at the facility alongside four wounded Palestinians, three of them women, after an Israeli airstrike hit a home in western Gaza City. Witnesses said an Israeli helicopter fired at least one missile at a family house near the hospital, killing the pair and injuring others. The blast ignited a fire that civil defense crews later put out, they added.
In eastern Gaza City’s Tuffah neighborhood, the Israeli army shelled the area and fired heavily from military vehicles and quadcopter drones at homes and tents housing displaced people. Shelling and gunfire persisted through the night, witnesses said, and several explosions were heard as the army demolished homes and civilian structures inside areas it controls.
Israeli warships also fired bullets and shells at the northern coast of Gaza City, while military vehicles directed heavy fire at the Sudaniya area in the northwestern Strip.
In the south, a medical source at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis said a Palestinian girl was wounded when Israeli forces fired on tents sheltering displaced people in the Al-Iqlimi area south of the city. Witnesses said Israeli tanks poured heavy fire on homes and tents across central, southern and northern parts of Khan Younis. The army also carried out extensive demolitions inside areas it holds east of the city, they added.
Ceasefire violations by Israel had killed 1,522 Palestinians and wounded 5,421 others as of Monday, according to the latest figures from Gaza’s Health Ministry.
Since October 2023, Israel’s war on Gaza has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and wounded over 175,000. Around 90% of the enclave’s civilian infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed.
The strikes came as Israel continues to violate a ceasefire agreement in effect since Oct. 10, 2025.
A medical source at Al-Shifa Hospital said the couple’s bodies arrived at the facility alongside four wounded Palestinians, three of them women, after an Israeli airstrike hit a home in western Gaza City. Witnesses said an Israeli helicopter fired at least one missile at a family house near the hospital, killing the pair and injuring others. The blast ignited a fire that civil defense crews later put out, they added.
In eastern Gaza City’s Tuffah neighborhood, the Israeli army shelled the area and fired heavily from military vehicles and quadcopter drones at homes and tents housing displaced people. Shelling and gunfire persisted through the night, witnesses said, and several explosions were heard as the army demolished homes and civilian structures inside areas it controls.
Israeli warships also fired bullets and shells at the northern coast of Gaza City, while military vehicles directed heavy fire at the Sudaniya area in the northwestern Strip.
In the south, a medical source at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis said a Palestinian girl was wounded when Israeli forces fired on tents sheltering displaced people in the Al-Iqlimi area south of the city. Witnesses said Israeli tanks poured heavy fire on homes and tents across central, southern and northern parts of Khan Younis. The army also carried out extensive demolitions inside areas it holds east of the city, they added.
Ceasefire violations by Israel had killed 1,522 Palestinians and wounded 5,421 others as of Monday, according to the latest figures from Gaza’s Health Ministry.
Since October 2023, Israel’s war on Gaza has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and wounded over 175,000. Around 90% of the enclave’s civilian infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed.
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