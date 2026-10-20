Israel Continues to Breach Gaza’s Truce Killing Man, Injuring Others
(MENAFN) One Palestinian was killed and three others wounded in Israeli attacks in different parts of the Gaza Strip on Monday, according to a medical source, marking further breaches of the ceasefire that took effect in October 2025.
A medical source said a man died and two others were injured when an Israeli drone targeted a group of civilians in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood in western Gaza City.
In a separate incident, a Palestinian suffered moderate injuries after Israeli forces fired toward tents sheltering displaced people in the Nahr al-Bared camp area, southwest of Khan Younis in southern Gaza.
Local sources reported that Israeli military vehicles also carried out intense gunfire toward tents housing displaced Palestinians in the southern and eastern areas of the city.
According to the sources, these locations have faced near-daily Israeli shooting and artillery bombardments, causing further Palestinian casualties.
Separately, Israeli naval vessels fired machine guns and shells at Palestinian fishing boats off the coast of Gaza City and Khan Younis, the sources said.
Figures issued by Gaza's Health Ministry show that Israeli violations of the ceasefire have killed 1,522 Palestinians and wounded another 5,421.
Since Israel launched its military offensive in the Gaza Strip in October 2023, more than 74,000 Palestinians have been killed and over 175,000 injured. The offensive has also caused extensive destruction, damaging approximately 90% of civilian infrastructure.
A medical source said a man died and two others were injured when an Israeli drone targeted a group of civilians in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood in western Gaza City.
In a separate incident, a Palestinian suffered moderate injuries after Israeli forces fired toward tents sheltering displaced people in the Nahr al-Bared camp area, southwest of Khan Younis in southern Gaza.
Local sources reported that Israeli military vehicles also carried out intense gunfire toward tents housing displaced Palestinians in the southern and eastern areas of the city.
According to the sources, these locations have faced near-daily Israeli shooting and artillery bombardments, causing further Palestinian casualties.
Separately, Israeli naval vessels fired machine guns and shells at Palestinian fishing boats off the coast of Gaza City and Khan Younis, the sources said.
Figures issued by Gaza's Health Ministry show that Israeli violations of the ceasefire have killed 1,522 Palestinians and wounded another 5,421.
Since Israel launched its military offensive in the Gaza Strip in October 2023, more than 74,000 Palestinians have been killed and over 175,000 injured. The offensive has also caused extensive destruction, damaging approximately 90% of civilian infrastructure.
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