MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Smart Shooter Expands U.S. Operations with New Offices in Herndon, Virginia The new offices extend support, maintenance, and fielding capabilities for the U.S. military

October 19, 2026 2:26 PM EDT | Source: Fairfax County Economic Development Authority

Fairfax County, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 19, 2026) - Smart Shooter, a designer, developer, and manufacturer of innovative fire control systems that increase the accuracy and effectiveness of small arms, celebrated the opening of its new offices in Herndon, Virginia, marking the latest expansion of the company's established U.S. operations.

Located in Dulles Office Park, the new offices expand Smart Shooter's capacity to provide all aspects of support to U.S. customers. The expanded operation will enable the company to provide responsive support as they field and sustain growing numbers of SMASH systems.

"The opening of our new offices marks an important step in the continued expansion of Smart Shooter's U.S. operations," said Scott Thompson, GM of Smart Shooter Inc. "As more SMASH systems are fielded across U.S. military services, it is essential that we expand our infrastructure and capabilities needed to support them. Our new offices will allow us to work even more closely with our customers, provide agile and responsive support, and help sustain operational readiness over time."

Smart Shooter is an innovative defense-tech company with facilities in Israel, the US, Europe, and Australia. The company's flagship SMASH family of fire control systems combines artificial intelligence, computer vision, and advanced target-tracking algorithms to enable accurate engagement of fast-moving aerial and ground targets, including drones. The company's combat-proven systems are deployed by defense and security forces in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and other NATO and allied nations.

"Fairfax County has long been a leader in defense innovation, bringing together the talent, technology, and industry expertise that help strengthen our nation's security," said Jeff McKay, Chairman of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors. "Smart Shooter's expansion in Herndon is a testament to the strength of our local business community, and the advantages Fairfax County offers companies serving critical national defense missions. We are proud to welcome this next chapter of growth and look forward to the company's continued success as part of our community".

Over the past year, Smart Shooter has secured a series of new and follow-on awards supporting operational requirements across the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force, and U.S. Marine Corps. With thousands of SMASH systems deployed across U.S. military services, the new offices reflect the company's commitment to meet customers' evolving needs.

The grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony was attended by representatives from the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority (FCEDA).

"Smart Shooter's expansion in Herndon reflects Northern Virginia's strength as a hub for international defense technology companies," said George D. Thomas, President and CEO of the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority. "With access to skilled talent, leading defense contractors, and federal and military customers, Fairfax County offers a strategic location for companies growing their U.S. operations. We are pleased to support Smart Shooter as it expands its capabilities to better serve the U.S. military."

For further information, contact Scott Thompson, GM of Smart Shooter Inc., at ..., or visit .







From left to right: David Kelley, Senior Strategist, Foreign Direct Investment;Fairfax County Economic Development Authority, Scott Thompson, General Manager, Smart Shooter Inc.;and Michal Mor, CEO, Smart Shooter, cut the ribbon at the opening of Smart Shooter's new U.S. office in Herndon, Virginia. Photo credit: Nikolai Roster

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About Fairfax County Economic Development Authority (FCEDA)

FCEDA promotes Fairfax County as one of the world's top locations for business and talent, and offers site location and business development assistance, and connections with county and state government agencies, to help companies locate and expand in Fairfax County. FCEDA is headquartered in Tysons, Fairfax County's largest business district, and maintains offices in key global business centers: Berlin, London, Los Angeles and Seoul. For more information about FCEDA, visit , or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and YouTube.

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Source: Fairfax County Economic Development Authority