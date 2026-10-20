Jonita Joins Shah Rukh Khan's UNIFYD Music Festival In Abu Dhabi

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Indian singer Jonita is set to perform in Abu Dhabi after joining the lineup for UNIFYD, a music festival curated by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

The one-day event will take place on March 20, 2027, at Etihad Live on Yas Island, with more than 15 artistes expected to perform across multiple stages.

Recommended For You

Jonita Gandhi, credited mononymously as Jonita, will join Arijit Singh, Sonu Nigam and Karan Aujla, who were previously confirmed for the festival. Other artists on the lineup include Shalmali Kholgade, Patiala Mehfil, Simran Choudhary, Nooriyah, Curtain Blue, Tech Panda x Kenzani, Rusha & Blizza, Stick No Bills, BOH!B, Priyanka and Unnayanaa.

The singer is known for Bollywood songs, including The Breakup Song and What Jhumka?, as well as her independent music. She has performed in several Indian languages, including Tamil and Punjabi.

Her EP Love Like That also received a nomination at the Juno Awards in the South Asian Music Recording category, recognising her work outside the Indian film industry.

Over the years, Jonita has worked with several artists and composers, building a career that includes film soundtracks, independent releases and live performances.

UNIFYD will feature a mix of Bollywood, Punjabi, electronic and independent music, bringing together established singers and emerging artists for its first edition in Abu Dhabi.

The festival is produced by D'YAVOL Live and District, in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and Miral, and in association with Emirates NBD.

Tickets are available through the District app, with general sales opening on Tuesday, October 20, at 10:30am UAE time.

Shah Rukh Khan's UNIFYD Abu Dhabi festival reveals full lineup, ticket sale dates Shah Rukh Khan announces UNIFYD music fest in Abu Dhabi with biggest Indian singers Indian singers Osman Mir, Aamir Mir to perform live in Dubai this October

ALSO READ