Ahlibank Reports Net Profit Of Qr677m For Nine-Month Period

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Ahli Bank (“Ahlibank” or“the Bank”) announced its financial results for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2026, reporting a net profit of QR677m compared to QR676m for the corresponding period in 2025. The Bank delivered a resilient performance amid changing market conditions, supported by prudent management and a continued focus on long-term value for shareholders and customers.

Throughout the period, Ahlibank maintained a disciplined approach to managing its business, prioritising sound risk management, operational efficiency and the needs of its customers. The Bank remains focused on navigating market volatility while maintaining its strategic direction and long-term financial objectives.

Commenting on the results, Hassan Ahmed AlEfrangi, Chief Executive Officer of Ahlibank, said:“Ahlibank delivered a steady performance during the first nine months of 2026, reflecting the disciplined execution of our strategy and our continued focus on serving our customers. We remained focused on strengthening our core banking activities, maintaining prudent risk management and supporting sustainable growth.”

He added:“Throughout the period, we continued to invest in digital banking capabilities and enhance our products and services across retail and corporate banking. These efforts are aimed at improving customer experience, increasing operational efficiency and creating long-term value for our shareholders and customers.”

Sheikh Faisal bin AbdulAziz bin Jassem Al-Thani, Chairman of Ahlibank, said:“Our actions are guided by an unwavering commitment to achieving sustainable growth while maintaining a strong financial foundation. Building on this balanced performance, Ahlibank is well positioned to contribute to the development of Qatar's banking sector and the national economy as a whole.

To this end, the Bank remains firmly committed to enhancing operational efficiency, advancing its digital banking capabilities, strengthening its risk management frameworks, and fostering closer relationships with customers across various sectors. These efforts are aimed at ensuring sustained progress and further strengthening the Bank's contribution to Qatar's rapidly advancing development journey.”