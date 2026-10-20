Barzah Capital Joins QFC Digital Assets Lab To Advance Real Estate Tokenisation Model

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Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Financial Centre (QFC), a leading onshore financial and business centre, has welcomed Barzah Capital as the latest participant in its Digital Assets Lab, where the Qatar-based company will develop and test its real estate tokenisation model within the QFC's Digital Assets Framework.

Led by real estate experts, Barzah Capital is building infrastructure to represent property assets as digital tokens, allowing investors to acquire fractional interests in real estate. The company is a 2025 graduate of the Qatar FinTech Hub Pre-Acceleration programme and a portfolio company of Qatar Development Bank. Joining the Digital Assets LabBarzah Capital will work with the QFC to explore the relevant regulatory pathway as it develops and tests its model. It will also engage with ecosystem partners to gain insights and explore potential collaborations that can help refine its infrastructure and better respond to market needs.

Real estate is one of the most promising asset classes for tokenisation in Qatar. It could create new opportunities for investors by making fractional investment more accessible, while enhancing liquidity and transparency in ownership and transactions.

Mansoor Rashid Al-Khater, Chief Executive Officer, QFC, commented on the potential of tokenisation in Qatar:“We are pleased to welcome Barzah Capital to the QFC Digital Assets Lab. Tokenisation is reshaping how investment opportunities can be created, accessed and transacted, with real estate emerging as an important area of potential. What Barzah Capital is seeking to achieve supports the continued development of Qatar's digital assets and financial services landscape, while aligning closely with the QFC's ambition to build a trusted, regulated digital assets ecosystem in line with the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030 and the Third Financial Sector Strategic Plan.”

Mana Ibrahim H Al-Mana, Founder and Chairman, Barzah Capital, highlighted the value of developing a regulated tokenisation model:“Joining the QFC Digital Assets Lab marks an important milestone for Barzah Capital as we work to build regulated, Shariah-compliant tokenisation infrastructure from Qatar. We are starting with real estate as our first use case, while designing Barzah to support a broader range of Real World Assets over time. Through the Lab, we look forward to working closely with QFC and its ecosystem to validate our legal, regulatory and technology model and help contribute to the development of a trusted digital assets ecosystem in Qatar.”

The QFC Digital Assets Lab supports next-generation digital innovation in Qatar by providing a platform for developing and testing new business models. Through opportunities to explore appropriate regulatory pathways and engage with ecosystem partners, participants in the Lab can align innovation with regulatory requirements, refine their solutions and bring market-focused ideas to practical application.