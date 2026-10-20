QNBFS Strengthens Market Leadership With Dual Euromoney Awards 2026

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: QNB Financial Services (QNBFS), a wholly owned subsidiary of QNB Group, has been recognised with two distinctions at the Euromoney Markets Awards 2026, winning Qatar's Best Liquidity Provider and Qatar's Best Securities House. The awards recognise organisations shaping the future of global markets through performance, innovation, connectivity, and technological advancement across trading, liquidity, post-trade, data and market infrastructure.

The awards highlight QNBFS's continued leadership in Qatar's capital markets and reflect its strong execution capabilities, market expertise, research excellence, and commitment to delivering innovative solutions to institutional and retail investors. QNBFS remains the leading brokerage firm in Qatar.

The Qatar's Best Liquidity Provider award recognises QNBFS's leading role in supporting market liquidity through its liquidity provision and market making services, helping enhance trading efficiency, improve price discovery, and support the development of Qatar's capital markets.

Meanwhile, the Qatar's Best Securities House award reflects QNBFS's broad range of market-leading capabilities, including brokerage services, fixed income solutions, equity research, corporate access, and advanced trading and execution services.

This recognition is a testament to the trust QNBFS has earned from its clients and to the advanced capabilities and specialized expertise that have established the company as a trusted partner for investors and a driving force behind the development of Qatar's capital markets.

QNBFS has established itself as a leading source of market intelligence and investment research in Qatar, providing independent research coverage of more than 25 major listed companies and delivering comprehensive market and sector analysis. The company also hosted approximately 150 earnings conference calls for listed Qatari companies, helping strengthen transparency and engagement between corporates and investors.

QNBFS continues to invest in advanced trading technologies and digital capabilities, including the enhancement of its QNBFS Trade mobile application and online trading platform, together with the expansion of margin trading.

The Company also provides access to locally listed government bonds and Treasury bills, enabling clients to diversify across asset classes.

These latest accolades further reinforce QNBFS's position as one of Qatar's leading financial services providers and build on its track record of recognition from Euromoney and other leading international institutions.