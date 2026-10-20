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Iran Claims 54th US MQ-9 Drone Downed Over Hormuz Strait

Iran Claims 54th US MQ-9 Drone Downed Over Hormuz Strait


Date: 2026-10-20 04:33:45

(MENAFN) Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said Tuesday it shot down a US MQ-9 drone over the Strait of Hormuz, according to a semi-official news agency.

The Guard said the aircraft was brought down early Tuesday as it flew over the strategic waterway. It described the drone as the 54th US MQ-9 it has destroyed, the agency reported.

The claim comes against the backdrop of a war the US and Israel launched against Iran on Feb. 28. Tehran retaliated with missile and drone strikes across the region and effectively shut the Strait of Hormuz, while Washington later imposed a naval blockade on Iranian ports.

The US and Iran later signed a memorandum of understanding in June on freedom of navigation in the strait. Implementation has stalled, however, amid disagreements over security in the waterway.

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