Askelie® And Entegraty Rainbird Business Solutions Join Forces To Bring Intelligent New Capabilities To Sage CRM

The partnership combines askelie's Operational AI Platform with Entegraty Rainbird Business Solutions' years of Sage CRM implementation expertise, deep product knowledge, and long-standing relationships across the Sage partner network. Together, they aim to connect business context, CRM data and intelligent workflows to help teams make better decisions and get work done.

The new product, currently in co-design and early prototyping, is intended to introduce AI-powered capabilities that modernise Sage CRM without requiring customers to migrate or replace their existing systems. The solution will focus on:

Intelligent workflow automation AI-assisted customer engagement Predictive insights for sales and service teams Automated data enrichment and cleansing Extended reporting and decision support tools

By combining askelie's Operational AI Platform with Entegraty Rainbird Business Solutions CRM domain expertise, the joint venture aims to deliver a product that preserves and enhances the investment organisations have already made in Sage CRM helping them extend its value and introduce new intelligent capabilities without replacing a system their teams already know and rely on.

“Sage CRM has an incredibly loyal global customer base, and Entegraty Rainbird Business Solutions has been at the heart of that community for many years,” said Derek Kilroe, Founder of askelie.“Our Operational AI Platform is designed to connect business context, enterprise systems and intelligence to help organisations get work done. Working with Entegraty Rainbird Business Solutions gives us the Sage CRM expertise to bring that approach to customers in a practical way.”

Entegraty Rainbird Business Solutions emphasised the importance of the collaboration.

“Our clients want modern capability without the disruption of replacing their CRM,” said Nick Rainbird, Founder and Managing Director of Entegraty Rainbird Business Solutions.“This joint venture is focused on helping customers get more from the Sage CRM they already rely on, by adding intelligent capabilities that support their teams, workflows and decisions.”

The companies expect to place the new AI CRM product on the Sage Marketplace in February 2027, alongside direct availability through both askelie and Entegraty Rainbird Business Solutions.