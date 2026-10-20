China-Russia Backing Lets Pyongyang Tune Out Seoul's Old Song

MENAFN - Asia Times) Recent incidents involving the explosion of a North Korean landmine in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) and the repatriation of North Korean POWs held in Ukraine have led to a dramatic increase in North Korea-related coverage by South Korean media outlets, which had shown little interest in the North for some time.

The reason is that the South Korean government's consistently passive and defensive responses to these issues have provoked dissatisfaction not only among conservatives but also among political moderates. Of course, there is some logic behind the ROK government's approach.

What might that logic be? Senior officials in the Lee Jae-myung administration and South Korean progressives seem to retain a strong nostalgia for the foreign policy of the Roh Moo-hyun era (2003-08), particularly the Sunshine Policy, and apparently still hope to revive a similar approach in the near future.

The so-called“Korean Peninsula Spring” of 2018-2019, in the days of the Moon Jae-in administration, can also be seen, to some extent, as an attempt to revive the Sunshine Policy. That attempt, however, ended in failure. What followed the Korean Peninsula Spring was not summer, but winter. This was no coincidence.

The reactions of progressives and the Lee Jae-myung administration to the landmine incident and the issue of North Korean prisoners of war demonstrate that they have yet to fully grasp just how much the world has changed.