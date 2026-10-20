NZ Lawmaker Threats Soar “Astronomically” as Security Surges
(MENAFN) Threats against New Zealand lawmakers have risen “astronomically” in recent years, forcing tighter security and deeper cooperation with police, Parliament Speaker Gerry Brownlee warned Tuesday.
Parliament’s Security Information, Risk and Advisory Service fielded 216 requests for assistance between Sept. 28 and Oct. 18, including 81 operational deployments, according to a public broadcaster.
Rafael Gonzalez-Montero, chief executive of the Parliamentary Service, said the unit backs lawmakers at public events and while traveling, and responds to protests and threatening behavior. He said the service has expanded ahead of the election amid mounting security concerns.
Brownlee said threats have climbed sharply over the past three years, producing what he called the “strongest protocol we’ve ever had with the New Zealand Police.” He blamed the growing hostility on economic pressures, public frustration and global instability, and cautioned that social media has amplified abusive behavior.
The warning comes after an attack on Australian independent lawmaker Helen Haines, who was critically injured and lost a leg when a vehicle struck her in Victoria. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese condemned the attack.
Brownlee warned that continued intimidation could cut elected representatives off from the communities they serve. “Democracy is a relatively fragile thing,” he said.
New Zealand authorities have withheld details of specific threats for security reasons.
Parliament’s Security Information, Risk and Advisory Service fielded 216 requests for assistance between Sept. 28 and Oct. 18, including 81 operational deployments, according to a public broadcaster.
Rafael Gonzalez-Montero, chief executive of the Parliamentary Service, said the unit backs lawmakers at public events and while traveling, and responds to protests and threatening behavior. He said the service has expanded ahead of the election amid mounting security concerns.
Brownlee said threats have climbed sharply over the past three years, producing what he called the “strongest protocol we’ve ever had with the New Zealand Police.” He blamed the growing hostility on economic pressures, public frustration and global instability, and cautioned that social media has amplified abusive behavior.
The warning comes after an attack on Australian independent lawmaker Helen Haines, who was critically injured and lost a leg when a vehicle struck her in Victoria. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese condemned the attack.
Brownlee warned that continued intimidation could cut elected representatives off from the communities they serve. “Democracy is a relatively fragile thing,” he said.
New Zealand authorities have withheld details of specific threats for security reasons.
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