Japan ICT - Market Size, Share, Trends, And Growth Forecasts (2026-2031) AI, Hybrid Cloud, Cybersecurity, And Data Centers Drive Growth To USD 610.61 Billion By 2031

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Legacy-to-cloud modernization cuts costs, while bundled managed services secure recurring revenue; AI, cybersecurity and edge analytics unlock cross-sell opportunities.

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Japan ICT - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Japan ICT market size is estimated at USD 433.12 billion in 2026, up from USD 404.37 billion in 2025. The market is projected to reach USD 610.61 billion by 2031, expanding at a 7.11% CAGR during 2026-2031. Enterprise modernization, Society 5.0 initiatives and substantial investment in domestic data-center infrastructure are driving demand for hybrid cloud, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and managed IT services.

Japanese enterprises are increasing technology budgets as they replace legacy mainframe environments and address the operational risks associated with the "2025 cliff." At the same time, hyperscaler investments exceeding USD 17.9 billion since 2024 are expanding domestic cloud and data-center capacity. These projects are generating additional demand for networking equipment, power and cooling systems, software, systems integration and professional services.

Japan's shrinking working-age population is also accelerating investment in automation and AI-enabled business processes. However, market growth is constrained by a shortage of cloud and AI professionals, an expanding cyber-attack surface and continued reliance on overseas technology platforms. ISMAP certification requirements are further influencing public-sector procurement by favoring technology providers capable of meeting more than 1,000 security controls.

Large Enterprises Accelerate Digital Transformation Spending

Large corporations are prioritizing system modernization as mission-critical platforms approach end-of-life. Approximately 78% of major companies plan to double IT spending by 2026. Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry estimates that delayed modernization could result in annual economic losses of JPY 12 trillion, equivalent to approximately USD 0.08 trillion.

This risk is accelerating the adoption of mainframe-to-cloud migration, application modernization and managed operations. Panasonic's COBOL-to-Java conversion has reportedly generated operating cost savings worth tens of billions of yen, demonstrating the potential return on legacy transformation. Financial institutions remain a major source of demand, representing an estimated JPY 500 billion, or USD 3.38 billion, opportunity. Technology providers are responding with bundled assessment, re-platforming, migration and managed services delivered through multi-year contracts.

Hyperscaler Investment Expands Japan's Data-Center Capacity

Microsoft, AWS and Google Cloud have collectively committed more than USD 18 billion to Japanese cloud regions and infrastructure projects through 2025. New power-dense facilities in Osaka, Fukuoka and Hokkaido are improving access to local, low-latency computing resources.

Major developments include SoftBank's planned 400 MW AI facility and KDDI's NVIDIA-powered center at the former Sharp Sakai site. These facilities are designed to support advanced AI workloads, including the training of trillion-parameter models. The investment pipeline is strengthening domestic supply chains for network interconnects, power management, cooling systems and professional services. Limited land availability in major metropolitan areas is also encouraging brownfield conversions of unused industrial properties into tier-IV data centers, supporting greater regional diversity and higher energy-efficiency standards.

Cloud and AI Talent Shortage Creates Market Pressure

Japan could face a shortage of 400,000-to-800,000 engineers by 2030. Salaries for cloud and AI specialists are already 40-60% higher than compensation for traditional IT positions, increasing project costs and extending implementation timelines. Experienced legacy mainframe professionals, particularly those with COBOL expertise, are also receiving multiple offers as enterprises race to modernize older systems.

Government reskilling grants and simplified "Specified Skilled Worker" visas are intended to expand the available talent pool, although their near-term impact may remain limited. Some organizations are moving specialized work offshore, but language requirements, data security concerns and compliance obligations continue to restrict the transfer of strategic workloads. These pressures are raising total cost of ownership and prompting enterprises to prioritize projects with clear and measurable returns.

IT Services Lead the Japan ICT Market

IT Services accounted for 40.73% of Japan ICT market share in 2025, reflecting strong demand for systems integration, consulting and managed operations. Cloud Services are forecast to record a 7.78% CAGR, increasing from USD 197.0 billion in 2025 to USD 308.9 billion by 2031.

Systems integrators are combining application refactoring, data-center decommissioning and governance services to create recurring revenue through multi-year engagements. Hardware demand is concentrated around AI-optimized GPUs, servers and high-density rack power distribution. Communication Services are benefiting from 5G Stand-Alone cores and network slicing, which support cross-sell opportunities in edge analytics. Cybersecurity providers are also integrating zero-trust capabilities with observability platforms to deliver unified threat detection across hybrid IT environments.

Additional growth opportunities include government cloud programs, AI-enabled SaaS adoption among small and medium-sized enterprises, and increased spending on security and regulatory compliance. Together, these trends position the Japan ICT market for sustained expansion through 2031.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definitions

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Accelerating DX spending by large enterprises

4.2.2 Hyperscaler CAPEX surge and local region build-outs

4.2.3 Government Cloud program boosting public?sector IT

4.2.4 AI-enabled SaaS adoption in underserved SMB segment

4.2.5 Semiconductor-equipment investments for AI infrastructure

4.2.6 Workforce-automation demand amid ageing demographics

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Acute shortage of cloud/AI talent

4.3.2 Intensifying cyber-attack surface and compliance costs

4.3.3 Legacy mainframe dependence raising migration risk

4.3.4 Digital-trade deficit draining domestic software spend

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.8 Investment Analysis

4.9 Impact of Macroeconomic Factors

4.10 Industry Stakeholder Analysis

5 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 IT Hardware

5.1.1.1 Computer Hardware

5.1.1.2 Networking Equipment

5.1.1.3 Peripherals

5.1.2 IT Software

5.1.3 IT Services

5.1.3.1 IT Consulting and Implementation

5.1.3.2 IT Outsourcing (ITO)

5.1.3.3 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO)

5.1.3.4 Managed Security Services

5.1.3.5 Cloud and Platform Services

5.1.4 IT Infrastructure

5.1.5 IT Security/Cybersecurity

5.1.6 Communication Services

5.2 By Enterprise Size

5.2.1 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

5.2.2 Large Enterprises

5.3 By End-user Industry Vertical

5.3.1 Government and Public Administration

5.3.2 BFSI

5.3.3 IT and Telecom

5.3.4 Energy and Utilities

5.3.5 Retail, E-commerce, and Logistics

5.3.6 Manufacturing and Industry 4.0

5.3.7 Healthcare and Life Sciences

5.3.8 Oil and Gas

5.3.9 Other Verticals

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for key companies, Products and Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Fujitsu Limited

6.4.2 NEC Corporation

6.4.3 Hitachi, Ltd.

6.4.4 TIS Inc.

6.4.5 IBM Japan, Ltd.

6.4.6 ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation

6.4.7 Panasonic Holdings Corporation

6.4.8 Sony Group Corporation

6.4.9 Salesforce Japan Co., Ltd.

6.4.10 SCSK Corporation

6.4.11 NTT DATA Corporation

6.4.12 KDDI Corporation

6.4.13 SoftBank Corp.

6.4.14 Internet Initiative Japan Inc.

6.4.15 Rakuten Group, Inc.

6.4.16 Nomura Research Institute, Ltd.

6.4.17 Oracle Corporation Japan

6.4.18 Microsoft Japan Co., Ltd.

6.4.19 Google Cloud Japan G.K.

6.4.20 Amazon Web Services Japan G.K.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-space and Unmet-need Assessment

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