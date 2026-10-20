Electronic Recycling Market In Canada: Trends, Growth Opportunities, And Forecast 2026-2031 AI-Driven Recovery, EPR Rules, And Recycled Metals Fuel Expansion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Electronic Recycling Market in Canada" has been added tooffering.

The global electronic recycling market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2025 to 2031. Canada is also forecast to record strong growth during this period, supported by the escalating volume of electronic waste (e-waste), technological advancements, stricter recycling regulations, and growing awareness of the environmental damage caused by improper disposal.

The outlook for Canada's electronic recycling market remains promising, with opportunities across manufacturers, government agencies, and commercial and consumer applications.

Key Highlights by Segment

Within the type category, metal is expected to experience the fastest growth over the forecast period due to its widespread use in electronic products and its potential for recycling and reuse.

Emerging Trends in the Electronic Recycling Market in Canada



Stronger regulatory frameworks: Governments are tightening recycling standards, reinforcing producer responsibility, and encouraging investment in compliant infrastructure and environmentally responsible processes.

Technological innovation: Automated sorting, AI-driven identification, advanced shredding, and improved material recovery processes are increasing efficiency and enabling the extraction of valuable metals and other materials.

Circular economy adoption: Take-back programs, refurbishment, repair, reuse, and remanufacturing initiatives are extending product lifecycles and reducing dependence on virgin resources.

Greater consumer participation: Environmental awareness, educational campaigns, and more convenient collection options are encouraging responsible disposal and improving recycling rates. Infrastructure expansion: Investment in collection networks and advanced recycling facilities is strengthening Canada's capacity to process rising e-waste volumes.

Recent Developments

Canada's electronic recycling industry is advancing through improved processing technologies, stronger government oversight, corporate take-back initiatives, and increased investment in recycling capacity. Electronics manufacturers and retailers are placing greater emphasis on eco-design and responsible end-of-life management, while accessible recycling programs are helping reduce illegal dumping and direct more electronic waste into formal recovery channels.

Strategic Growth Opportunities



Collection network expansion: Partnerships among recyclers, retailers, municipalities, and waste management companies can improve access to drop-off services and increase the supply of recoverable materials.

Advanced recycling technologies: Automated sorting, AI-driven identification, and chemical recycling can improve recovery rates, lower processing costs, and reduce environmental impact.

Secondary material markets: Standards and certifications for recovered metals, plastics, and rare earth elements can strengthen demand and improve the economic viability of recycling operations.

Circular service models: Repair, refurbishment, reuse, and take-back programs can generate new revenue while extending the useful life of electronic products. Policy-supported investment: Incentives, extended producer responsibility (EPR) requirements, and eco-design policies can accelerate infrastructure development and industry innovation.

Market Drivers and Challenges

Market growth is being driven by rising e-waste volumes, advances in recycling technology, regulatory requirements, economic incentives, and increasing consumer awareness. Valuable recovered materials also provide a financial incentive for greater participation in formal recycling systems.

Key challenges include high collection, transportation, and processing costs; the specialized handling required for hazardous materials; and gaps in recycling and logistics infrastructure. Addressing these constraints will be critical to improving profitability, recovery rates, and environmental performance.

Country Wise Outlook

Canada is positioned for strong electronic recycling market growth through 2031 as federal and provincial initiatives encourage responsible disposal, producer accountability, and infrastructure development. Rising electronic consumption and shorter product replacement cycles are increasing the available volume of e-waste, while public-private partnerships and corporate programs are improving collection and processing capabilities. Continued investment in technology, secondary material markets, and accessible recycling services will support Canada's transition toward a more circular and resource-efficient electronics economy.

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