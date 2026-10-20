Digital Power Ics - Global Strategic Business Report: Data Centers' Appetite For Power Drives Digital Power Chips Toward $103 Billion

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Digital Power ICs - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Data center expansion remains a major market catalyst as operators seek to manage the power and cooling requirements associated with high-density computing infrastructure. Digital power ICs support more precise energy monitoring and control, helping optimize power utilization and operating costs. Increasing investment in artificial intelligence infrastructure, cloud computing and advanced server architectures is expected to reinforce this demand through 2030.

The continued deployment of 5G networks is also creating opportunities for digital power control and digital power management solutions. Telecommunications equipment requires highly efficient power regulation to support base stations, network hardware and other power-intensive infrastructure. Industrial automation applications are generating additional demand for reliable power management in complex machinery, robotics and control systems.

Other influential market drivers include the proliferation of IoT devices, advances in semiconductor integration, improved thermal management and increasingly sophisticated control algorithms. Regulatory requirements and corporate sustainability priorities are further encouraging the adoption of energy-efficient components. Emerging applications in electric vehicles, charging infrastructure and renewable energy systems are expected to broaden the addressable market.

Segment and Regional Outlook



Digital Power Control: The Digital Power Control segment is forecast to reach US$57.8 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.6%.

Digital Power Management: The Digital Power Management segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 16.9% over the analysis period.

United States: The U.S. Digital Power ICs market was valued at US$14.7 billion in 2024.

China: China is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 10.2%, reaching US$15.7 billion by 2030. Global Coverage: The analysis also examines Canada, Japan, France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world.

Domain Expert Insights

The report tracks annual Digital Power ICs market sales, segment performance, competitive developments and regional growth opportunities through 2030. It evaluates the effects of technological innovation, energy-efficiency requirements, supply chain realignment and evolving investment patterns. Historical analysis from 2015 through 2023 provides additional context for current forecasts and long-term market trends.

The report also incorporates recent global tariff and trade developments involving more than 180 countries. Coverage includes sourcing disruptions, supply chain turbulence, geographic realignment and the continuing effects of tariff policies on semiconductor manufacturing and distribution. Forecasts have been adjusted to account for economic uncertainty, structural changes in globalization and shifting regional market conditions.

Report Scope and Strategic Value



Independent analysis of annual Digital Power ICs sales and forecasts from 2024 through 2030.

Assessment of Digital Power Control and Digital Power Management product segments.

Regional analysis covering major developed and emerging markets.

Evaluation of market drivers, constraints, technology developments and revenue opportunities.

Updated 2025 global market share estimates and competitive positioning of major participants.

Analysis of tariff negotiations, trade tensions and semiconductor supply chain changes. Complimentary report updates for one year.

Competitive Landscape

The Digital Power ICs market report profiles 33 companies and assesses their competitive presence across key geographic markets. Featured participants include Analog Devices, Inc.; Bel Fuse Inc.; Dialog Semiconductor; Ericsson Power Modules AB; Exar Corporation; Infineon Technologies AG; Intersil Corporation; Linear Technology Corporation; Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.; Microchip Technology, Inc.; NXP Semiconductors N.V.; ON Semiconductor Corporation; Qualcomm Inc.; Rohm Semiconductor; STMicroelectronics; and Texas Instruments Inc.

The analysis helps decision-makers evaluate how the global Digital Power ICs market is expected to evolve through 2030, identify the fastest-growing product segments and regions, assess competitive positioning, and understand how tariffs, technology innovation and energy-efficiency priorities may influence future investment and revenue opportunities.

Key Attributes:

