EMS And ODM - Global Strategic Business Report: Capitalize On The $700 Billion Surge To $1.8 Trillion By 2030 And Outmaneuver Airborn, 3CEMS Group, Asteelflash Group, And ALL Circuits

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Outsource to EMS/ODM partners to cut costs, accelerate time-to-market, scale production, streamline supply chains, and focus resources on R&D and market expansion.

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "EMS and ODM - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) and Original Design Manufacturing (ODM) market was valued at US$1.1 trillion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$1.8 trillion by 2030, advancing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5% from 2024 to 2030. The comprehensive market report examines industry trends, growth drivers, competitive conditions, regional opportunities and forecasts, including the impact of recent global tariff developments on electronics manufacturing and supply chains.

Global EMS and ODM Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Market expansion is being supported by increasing electronic product complexity, rapid technology innovation and growing demand for outsourced design, engineering, manufacturing, testing, distribution and repair capabilities. Original equipment manufacturers are strengthening relationships with EMS and ODM providers to improve production efficiency, reduce capital requirements, accelerate product launches and scale capacity in response to changing demand.

Shorter product lifecycles across consumer electronics, computers, connected devices and other technology categories are further increasing reliance on specialized manufacturing partners. ODM providers remain particularly important in consumer electronics, where integrated product design, prototyping and manufacturing capabilities allow brand owners to focus resources on research, market expansion, customer acquisition and brand management.

The globalization of technology markets is also reshaping sourcing and production strategies. Companies are working with EMS and ODM partners to enter new markets, diversify supplier networks and improve supply chain resilience. At the same time, tariffs, trade negotiations, economic uncertainty and geographic realignment are prompting manufacturers to reassess production footprints and reduce exposure to concentrated sourcing risks.

Demand associated with connected products and the Internet of Things is creating additional opportunities for providers capable of managing complex component sourcing, hardware integration, testing and final assembly. These developments reinforce the strategic role of EMS and ODM companies within the global electronics manufacturing ecosystem.

Report Scope

The report analyzes the global EMS and ODM market by value in U.S. dollars, covering the following segments and geographic markets:



Type: EMS and ODM.

Application: Consumer devices, computers and other applications. Regions and Countries: World, United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, France, Germany, Italy, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World.

Key EMS and ODM Market Insights



The EMS segment is forecast to reach US$1.3 trillion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 9.8% during the analysis period.

The ODM segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% through 2030.

The U.S. EMS and ODM market was valued at US$71.1 billion in 2024.

China is forecast to advance at a CAGR of 10.3%, reaching US$540.6 billion by 2030. The analysis also identifies market trends and growth opportunities across Japan, Canada, Germany, wider Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Report Benefits



Detailed Market Analysis: Independent coverage of major EMS and ODM market segments, applications and geographic regions.

Competitive Intelligence: Assessment of major participants, market presence and competitive positioning across key economies.

Forecast Insights: Annual sales analysis and market projections from 2024 through 2030, supported by historical data from 2015 to 2023.

Strategic Opportunities: Actionable insights designed to support investment planning, market entry, supply chain decisions and revenue growth strategies. Ongoing Coverage: Complimentary report updates for one year, providing access to relevant market developments.

Global Tariff and Trade Analysis

This edition incorporates global trade and economic developments into revised EMS and ODM market forecasts. It evaluates tariff negotiations involving more than 180 countries, sourcing disruptions, supply chain turbulence and the geographic redistribution of electronics production. Special attention is given to trade tensions and tariff policies that affected the market in 2025, including updated analysis of Trump-era tariffs and their continuing implications.

Global and regional forecasts through 2030 have been adjusted to account for tariff exposure, economic uncertainty and structural changes in globalization. The report also reviews population, urbanization and other economic indicators influencing long-term demand, production investment and regional market prospects.

Domain Expert Insights

The report tracks product and process innovation, emerging manufacturing technologies, evolving supply chain models and key competitive forces. Commentary from economists, trade specialists and domain experts provides context for market shifts while highlighting potential opportunities arising from production diversification, regional investment and technology adoption.

Competitive Landscape

The report features 242 companies and provides updated global market share estimates for 2025. Competitive positioning is categorized across Strong, Active, Niche and Trivial market presence. Featured companies include:



AirBorn, Inc.

All Shore Industries

Andrew Technologies, Inc.

3CEMS Group

A.S.T., Inc.

Absolute EMS, Inc.

ABX Engineering, Inc.

Accurate Electronics

ALL Circuits

Amtech Electrocircuits, Inc.

Amtech Microelectronics, Inc.

Arc-Tronics, Inc.

Asteelflash Group

BCP Systems, Inc. Ancorotti Cosmetics Srl

Key Questions Addressed



How will the global EMS and ODM market evolve through 2030?

Which trends, drivers and constraints will have the greatest market impact?

Which segments and regions are expected to record the strongest growth?

How will tariffs and supply chain realignment affect market forecasts? Which companies are leading the competitive landscape, and what are their growth prospects?

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