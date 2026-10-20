Photoresists And Ancillaries - Global Strategic Business Report: EUV Lithography Lifts Photoresists Towards A $9.2Bn Market

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Photoresists and Ancillaries - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global photoresists and ancillaries market was valued at US$6 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$9.2 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. Market growth is being supported by advanced semiconductor manufacturing, increasing adoption of extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography, continued device miniaturization, and rising semiconductor demand across consumer electronics, automotive, telecommunications, and industrial applications.

Photoresists and Ancillaries Market Trends and Growth Drivers

The transition toward advanced semiconductor nodes is increasing demand for high-resolution photoresists, developers, adhesion promoters, edge bead removers, and anti-reflective coatings. Semiconductor manufacturers are pursuing sub-10-nanometer production processes to deliver smaller, faster, and more energy-efficient devices, creating new performance requirements for photolithography materials.

EUV lithography remains a major market catalyst because it supports increasingly complex patterning for leading-edge integrated circuits. Investment in EUV-compatible photoresists and related process materials is expanding as manufacturers seek improvements in sensitivity, resolution, pattern fidelity, and etch resistance. Deep ultraviolet (DUV) lithography also continues to support high-volume semiconductor production across established process nodes, sustaining demand for KrF, ArF, G-line, and I-line products.

Consumer electronics represent a significant source of demand, driven by smartphones, tablets, wearable devices, connected products, and other high-performance systems. Automotive semiconductor consumption is also rising as electric vehicles, advanced driver-assistance systems, vehicle connectivity, and autonomous driving technologies require more sophisticated chips. Additional growth opportunities are emerging from 5G infrastructure, artificial intelligence, data centers, the Internet of Things, and high-performance computing.

Market Segment and Regional Outlook



Photoresist products: The photoresist product segment is forecast to reach US$2.3 billion by 2032, advancing at a CAGR of 7.2%.

G-line products: The G-line product segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.7% during the analysis period.

United States: The U.S. photoresists and ancillaries market was valued at approximately US$1.6 billion in 2025.

China: China is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 9.7%, reaching approximately US$1.9 billion by 2032. Other growth markets: The report evaluates market opportunities across Japan, Canada, Germany, the wider Asia-Pacific region, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Report Scope

The report provides independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts from 2025 through 2032, presented in US$ million. Product coverage includes photoresists, G-line, I-line, KrF and ArF products, anti-reflective coatings, photoresist developers, and other ancillary materials. Application analysis covers semiconductors and integrated circuits, printed circuit boards, and other microfabrication applications.

Geographic coverage includes the United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. Country-level analysis addresses major markets such as France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain, Russia, Australia, India, South Korea, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Israel, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

Strategic Benefits of the Report



Assesses the global photoresists and ancillaries market by product, application, and geographic region.

Identifies growth opportunities associated with EUV lithography, advanced semiconductor nodes, 5G, automotive electronics, and connected devices.

Examines competitive conditions and the geographic presence of major industry participants.

Evaluates market drivers, restraints, emerging technologies, and revenue opportunities through 2032. Provides company profiles and one year of complimentary updates covering relevant market developments.

Companies Featured



ALLRESIST GmbH

Avantor, Inc.

Dow Inc.

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Fujifilm Electronic Materials U.S.A., Inc.

JSR Corporation

Microchemicals GmbH

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd.

Domain Expert Insights and Differentiated Market Intelligence

The report tracks early market signals identified through domain expert discussions, company activity, conference sessions, keynote presentations, panel discussions, corporate disclosures, annual reports, institutional publications, and other validated sources. These inputs provide context beyond conventional secondary research and help connect emerging developments with long-term strategic direction.

Company intelligence extends beyond market-level analysis to examine the businesses influencing the competitive environment. Market share is assessed where analytically relevant, recognizing that competitive structures vary by geography, product category, application, and semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem. This approach supports a more precise evaluation of market positioning, regional opportunities, technology priorities, and the developments most likely to shape the global photoresists and ancillaries market through 2032.

Key Attributes:

