SMT Equipment Market Forecasts Growth From $4.3 Billion (2024) To $6.3 Billion By 2030, Profiling ASM International, Fuji Machine, Cyberoptics, BTU International & 108 Other Key Players

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Surface Mount Technology (SMT) equipment market was valued at US$4.3 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$6.3 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% between 2024 and 2030. The comprehensive market report evaluates industry trends, growth drivers, competitive conditions, technological developments and global trade dynamics affecting electronics manufacturing.

The analysis incorporates recent global tariff developments and assesses their impact on SMT equipment manufacturers, suppliers and customers. It examines tariff negotiations across more than 180 countries, including the effects of sourcing disruptions, supply chain volatility and geographic realignment. Revised global and regional forecasts account for economic uncertainty, evolving trade policies and structural changes in globalization.

Surface Mount Technology Equipment Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Demand for SMT equipment continues to rise as electronics manufacturers prioritize production speed, precision, automation and high-density circuit assembly. Pick-and-place systems, soldering equipment, screen printers, optical inspection platforms and X-ray inspection systems are increasingly integral to advanced electronics production.

Market growth is supported by sustained demand for compact, lightweight and high-performance electronic products across consumer electronics, automotive, telecommunications, medical and industrial applications. Increasing circuit complexity and tighter manufacturing tolerances are encouraging investment in advanced placement, printing, soldering and inspection technologies.

The rollout of 5G networks is also accelerating demand for sophisticated electronic components and reliable manufacturing systems. In parallel, Industry 4.0 initiatives and the integration of connected technologies into production environments are supporting greater automation, real-time monitoring and process optimization. Continued advances in machine vision, inspection, robotics and data-driven manufacturing are expected to strengthen the role of SMT equipment in next-generation electronics production.

Market Segmentation and Geographic Coverage

The report analyzes the global SMT equipment market by value in U.S. dollars. Equipment categories include high-speed, medium-speed and low-speed placement equipment; automatic and semiautomatic screen printing equipment; optical inspection systems; X-ray inspection systems; and other equipment types.

Applications covered include consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive, medical, industrial and other end-use markets. Geographic analysis encompasses the United States, Japan, China, Europe, South Korea, Taiwan, the wider Asia-Pacific region and the rest of the world.

The consumer electronics application segment is forecast to reach US$2.1 billion by 2030, advancing at a CAGR of 6.4%. The telecommunications segment is projected to record a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period, supported by network modernization, 5G infrastructure investment and increasing demand for connected devices.

Domain Expert Insights

The report tracks the market's response to tariff changes, economic uncertainty, supply chain diversification and manufacturing localization. Strategic commentary from economists, trade specialists and domain experts provides context for changing regional prospects and identifies emerging revenue opportunities.

Historical analysis from 2015 through 2023 supports revised annual sales forecasts for 2024 through 2030. The research also considers population growth, urbanization, capital investment, technology adoption and shifting electronics manufacturing capacity. These indicators help organizations evaluate market entry, sourcing, production and expansion strategies.

Competitive Intelligence and Report Benefits



Independent analysis of annual SMT equipment sales and forecasts through 2030.

Detailed assessment of major equipment categories, applications and geographic markets.

Evaluation of market drivers, constraints, technology trends and competitive conditions.

Updated 2025 global market share estimates and competitive positioning of leading participants.

Analysis of tariff exposure, supply chain disruption and regional manufacturing realignment.

Actionable insights designed to support investment, product development and strategic planning. Complimentary report updates for one year.

Companies Featured in the SMT Equipment Market Report

The study profiles 112 companies operating across the global Surface Mount Technology equipment market. Featured participants include Excelitas Technologies Corporation, ASM International NV, Electro Scientific Industries, Inc., CyberOptics Corporation, Accutron, Inc., AEM Components, Inc., Air-Vac Engineering Co., Inc., BTU International, Inc., Alco Holdings Ltd., EsiWelma Srl, Fuji Machine Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Autotronik-SMT GmbH, Florida CirTech, Beijing Torch SMT Co., Ltd. and Advanced Mechatronics Solutions, Inc.

The report addresses how the global SMT equipment market is expected to evolve through 2030, which applications and regions offer the strongest growth prospects, how trade and tariff developments may alter sourcing strategies, and which companies are best positioned within the changing competitive landscape.

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