Flexible Electronics - Global Strategic Business Report: Foldable Phones And Wearables Push Flexible Electronics Toward An $89 Billion Market

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Flexible Electronics - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Advances in organic semiconductors, conductive polymers, flexible substrates and printed electronics are accelerating the commercialization of flexible electronic components. Roll-to-roll and inkjet printing technologies are supporting scalable production while helping manufacturers reduce costs and expand design possibilities. These innovations are enabling broader integration across flexible displays, wearable devices, medical sensors, smart textiles, automotive systems and industrial monitoring applications.

Consumer electronics remains a major source of market growth. Flexible OLED displays are increasingly used in foldable smartphones, tablets and other connected devices, supporting thinner profiles, improved durability and new product formats. Leading manufacturers continue to invest in foldable and adaptable display technologies as consumers seek portable, lightweight and multifunctional products.

Healthcare applications are also contributing substantially to flexible electronics market expansion. Flexible sensors, wearable patches and connected monitoring devices support continuous measurement of health indicators, remote patient monitoring and personalized care. Growing investment in digital health infrastructure and non-invasive monitoring solutions is expected to create additional opportunities for component suppliers and device manufacturers.

Automotive and industrial adoption is opening further avenues for growth. Flexible sensors can support structural health monitoring, adaptive lighting, in-vehicle electronics and condition-monitoring systems. Government-backed research programs in China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and the European Union are also advancing materials development, manufacturing processes and commercial deployment. Sustained research and development by technology companies, materials specialists and academic institutions is expected to strengthen market momentum through 2030.

Market Segment and Regional Outlook



Components: Electronic displays, batteries and other flexible electronic components.

Applications: Consumer electronics, automotive, energy and power, medical and healthcare, defense and aerospace, and other applications. Geographic Coverage: The United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, with detailed analysis of major national markets.

The consumer electronics application segment is forecast to reach US$60.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.7%. The automotive application segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 17% over the analysis period.

Regionally, the U.S. flexible electronics market was valued at US$5.3 billion in 2024. China is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 22.2% and reach US$40.5 billion by 2030, supported by manufacturing capacity, research investment and expanding domestic demand. The report also evaluates market developments in Japan, Canada, Germany and other high-potential economies across Asia-Pacific and Europe.

Tariff, Trade and Economic Impact Analysis

This edition incorporates the latest global trade and economic shifts into revised flexible electronics market forecasts. It examines tariff negotiations involving more than 180 countries and assesses their effects on sourcing, manufacturing costs, supply chain disruption and geographic realignment. Particular attention is given to trade tensions affecting 2025, including updated analysis of tariffs originating during the Trump administration.

Global and regional forecasts through 2030 have been adjusted to reflect tariff effects, economic uncertainty and structural changes in globalization. Historical market analysis from 2015 through 2023 provides additional context for evaluating long-term performance. The report also considers population, urbanization and other economic indicators that influence demand across major regions.

Domain Expert Insights

The report tracks product and process innovation, emerging technologies, application development and competitive positioning across the flexible electronics industry. Commentary from economists, trade specialists and domain experts contextualizes market shifts and identifies potential growth opportunities. Updated 2025 global market share estimates evaluate participating companies by competitive presence and strategic position.

Report Benefits and Key Questions Addressed



Independent analysis of annual flexible electronics sales and forecasts from 2024 through 2030.

Detailed assessment of market drivers, constraints, opportunities and emerging technologies.

Regional analysis covering established and developing flexible electronics markets.

Competitive intelligence on major companies, brands and industry participants.

Actionable insights supporting market entry, investment, sourcing and growth strategies.

Analysis of which applications and regions are expected to record the strongest growth.

Evaluation of how regional and segment market shares may change through 2030. Complimentary report updates for one year, providing access to recent market developments.

Selected Companies Featured

The report profiles 61 companies operating across the flexible electronics value chain. Selected participants include BASF SE, 3M Company, Applied Materials, Inc., Amphenol Corporation, AI Technology, Inc., Blue Spark Technologies, AirBorn, Inc., Alba Elettronica Srl, American Circuit Technology, Inc., Andus Electronic GmbH, Circuitronics LLC, Cirexx International, Inc., Cirly SAS, CONTAG AG and BrightVolt.

By combining market forecasts, tariff analysis, technology trends, regional intelligence and company profiles, the report provides decision-makers with a comprehensive view of the global flexible electronics market and its growth prospects through 2030.

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