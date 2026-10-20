Semiconductor (Silicon) Intellectual Property (SIP) Market Forecasts Growth From $7.3 Billion (2024) To $9.2 Billion By 2030, Profiling Arm, Cadence Design Systems, AMD, Ceva & 67 Other Key Players

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Semiconductor (Silicon) Intellectual Property (SIP) - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Semiconductor (Silicon) Intellectual Property Market to Reach US$9.2 Billion by 2030

The global Semiconductor (Silicon) Intellectual Property (SIP) market was valued at US$7.3 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$9.2 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4% between 2024 and 2030. The market report delivers comprehensive analysis of semiconductor IP trends, growth drivers, competitive dynamics, segment opportunities and regional forecasts. It also examines recent global tariff developments and their impact on semiconductor intellectual property providers, chip manufacturers and technology supply chains.

Semiconductor Intellectual Property Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Continued advances in artificial intelligence, machine learning, 5G connectivity and the Internet of Things are increasing demand for specialized semiconductor IP cores capable of supporting high-performance computing, rapid data processing and energy-efficient operation. The growing complexity of integrated circuit design is also encouraging semiconductor companies to license proven processor, interface, memory and analog IP rather than develop every component internally.

System-on-chip adoption remains a significant market catalyst. SoC architectures integrate multiple functions into a single chip and are widely used in smartphones, connected devices, data centers, industrial systems and automotive electronics. Their increasing sophistication requires extensive portfolios of interoperable semiconductor IP, creating opportunities for established suppliers and specialist developers.

Miniaturization, connected-device proliferation and demand for customized chip architectures are further supporting market expansion. Automotive, healthcare, telecommunications and consumer electronics companies increasingly require reliable, application-specific semiconductor solutions. Strategic partnerships between IP providers, foundries and semiconductor manufacturers are accelerating innovation while improving access to advanced design technologies.

Domain Expert Insights

The report tracks the technological, commercial and regulatory forces reshaping the global Semiconductor (Silicon) Intellectual Property market. Analysis includes the effects of tariff negotiations across more than 180 countries, supply chain disruption, sourcing changes and geographic realignment. Particular attention is given to trade tensions affecting the semiconductor ecosystem, including updated assessments of tariffs introduced during the Trump administration and subsequent policy developments.

Revised global and regional forecasts through 2030 incorporate tariff effects, economic uncertainty and structural changes in globalization. The report also evaluates product and process innovation, emerging semiconductor technologies, competitive positioning and evolving market opportunities. Historical analysis from 2015 to 2023 provides additional context for the forecast period.

Report Scope



By type: Processor IP, Interface IP, Memory IP and other semiconductor IP types.

By IP source: Royalty and licensing models.

By vertical: Consumer electronics, telecommunications and data centers, automotive, industrial, commercial and other verticals. By geography: United States, Canada, Japan, China, France, Germany, Italy, United Kingdom, rest of Europe, South Korea, Taiwan, rest of Asia-Pacific and rest of world.

Key Semiconductor IP Market Insights



The Processor IP segment is forecast to reach US$5.6 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.8%.

The Interface IP segment is projected to record a CAGR of 4.3% during the analysis period.

The U.S. Semiconductor Intellectual Property market was valued at approximately US$2 billion in 2024.

China is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% and reach US$1.5 billion by 2030. Additional regional analysis covers Japan, Canada, Germany and major Asia-Pacific semiconductor markets.

Strategic Value of the Report



Independent annual sales analysis and Semiconductor IP market forecasts from 2024 through 2030.

Detailed evaluation of major geographic markets, technology segments and industry verticals.

Competitive intelligence covering market presence, strategic positioning and growth prospects.

Identification of emerging revenue opportunities driven by AI, 5G, IoT, automotive electronics and SoC adoption.

Updated 2025 global market share estimates and competitive classifications for leading participants. One year of complimentary updates covering significant market and industry developments.

Key Questions Addressed



How will the global Semiconductor (Silicon) Intellectual Property market evolve through 2030?

Which technology trends, commercial factors and restraints will influence market growth?

Which semiconductor IP segments and geographic markets offer the strongest opportunities?

How could tariffs, trade policies and supply chain realignment affect market forecasts? Which companies are leading the market, and how are their competitive positions changing?

Companies Featured

The report profiles 71 Semiconductor Intellectual Property market participants, including Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.; Cadence Design Systems, Inc.; Arm Ltd.; Aldec, Inc.; Cobham Gaisler AB; Achronix Semiconductor Corporation; Advanced Semiconductor Technology; Alma Technologies S.A.; Asic North, Inc.; Cortus S.A.S.; Ceva, Inc.; Cyient Ltd.; Beyond Semiconductor; CoreHW; and AccelerComm.

Company coverage examines market presence, product capabilities and competitive positioning across major regions. Broader analysis incorporates economic indicators, population and urbanization trends, innovation pipelines, supply chain conditions and the strategic implications of changing global trade policies for the semiconductor IP industry.

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